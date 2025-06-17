Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 18:58 Uhr
1000 Miglia S.r.l.: 1000 Miglia 2025, convoy on its way TOWARDS FERRARA

Vesco-Salvinelli lead the classification after the first 14 trials

1000MIGLIA2025_Tappa1_S057

BRESCIA, Italy, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After entering the Veneto area by crossing Peschiera del Garda, the crews of the 1000 Miglia 2025 continued towards Verona, thus returning to Piazza Bra after a two-year absence, in front of the Arena of Verona. Next up was Bovolone, a town in the Veneto plain which hosted a Passage Control and a Time Control.

After the updated classification at the Time Trials of Sirmione, Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli are in the lead with their 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C, followed by Bertoli-Vavassori in a 1925O.M 665 Superba and by Belometti-Bergomi in a 1929Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221.

In Stienta, along the banks of the Po, the stopwatches started again with a series of 10 trials, the last ones of this leg of the 1000 Miglia 2025.

Before stopping for dinner, the drivers and co-drivers will parade through the city centre of Ferrara, immersing themselves in the Renaissance charm of Corso Ercole I d'Este, before taking in the beauty of the Estense Castle and parking in Piazza Trento e Trieste. Here there will be the Time Control marking the start of the last section of today's race, which will take the convoy to the finish line in San Lazzaro di Savena (Bologna).

The city will welcome the crews in Piazza Luciano Bracci.

Press Office
+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ee22183-6dde-4aeb-9db8-0e44f64c0fdd


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
