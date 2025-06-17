Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Command Center Achieves "In Process" Designation on FedRAMP Marketplace

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / InfusionPoints, a leading provider of secure cloud solutions, is proud to announce that its Command Center on XBU40 has been formally listed as FedRAMP?In Process on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone signifies that InfusionPoints is actively working to pursue a FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO).

InfusionPoints Command Center Achieves in process status

InfusionPoints Command Center Achieves in process status
InfusionPoints Command Center Achieves in process status

FedRAMP In Process is a formal designation granted to Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) who have submitted an In Process Request, demonstrating a commitment to compliance readiness with FedRAMP requirements.

To achieve this status, InfusionPoints is actively participating in the FedRAMP 20x Phase One Pilot program, where InfusionPoints is leveraging its multi-tenant landing zone managed service XBU40, and its Command Center GRC SaaS to generate a machine-readable package demonstrating a continuous, automated validation approach for FedRAMP Key Security Indicators (KSIs) outlined in the FedRAMP 20x Pilot Program. Key Security Indicators are meant to summarize FedRAMP security requirements outlined in NIST SP 800-53 and provide a layer of abstraction to simplify the 3PAO security assessment process.

Achieving FedRAMP In Process status is a critical milestone on the roadmap towards a FedRAMP ATO. Throughout this process, InfusionPoints coordinated with 3PAO Fortreum to assess the validation steps performed for each KSI. Once reviewed by the FedRAMP PMO, InfusionPoints will receive a FedRAMP Low Authority to Operate (ATO), enabling federal agencies and other Cloud Providers to confidently procure and consume the service.

Key Benefits to Federal Customers

  • Rigorous Evaluation: The upcoming 3PAO assessment ensures that security controls are implemented and verified to FedRAMP standards.

  • Structured Roadmap: The Work Breakdown Structure provides a transparent timeline with defined milestones, helping agencies monitor progress.

  • Continuous Monitoring: Monthly and annual deliverables will ensure ongoing security posture and compliance.

InfusionPoints invites current and future federal partners to explore Command Center on XBU40 on the FedRAMP Marketplace and follow along our path towards FedRAMP?ATO. InfusionPoints is actively seeking Agencies and Cloud Providers who are interested in collaborating on FedRAMP20x. For details contact Felisha Daemer, VP of Public Sector at Felisha.Daemer@infusionPoints.com.

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer
VP of Public Sector
felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com
3369900252

.

SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infusionpoints-command-center-achieves-%22in-process%22-designation-1040450

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.