InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Command Center Achieves "In Process" Designation on FedRAMP Marketplace

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / InfusionPoints, a leading provider of secure cloud solutions, is proud to announce that its Command Center on XBU40 has been formally listed as FedRAMP?In Process on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone signifies that InfusionPoints is actively working to pursue a FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO).

FedRAMP In Process is a formal designation granted to Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) who have submitted an In Process Request, demonstrating a commitment to compliance readiness with FedRAMP requirements.

To achieve this status, InfusionPoints is actively participating in the FedRAMP 20x Phase One Pilot program, where InfusionPoints is leveraging its multi-tenant landing zone managed service XBU40, and its Command Center GRC SaaS to generate a machine-readable package demonstrating a continuous, automated validation approach for FedRAMP Key Security Indicators (KSIs) outlined in the FedRAMP 20x Pilot Program. Key Security Indicators are meant to summarize FedRAMP security requirements outlined in NIST SP 800-53 and provide a layer of abstraction to simplify the 3PAO security assessment process.

Achieving FedRAMP In Process status is a critical milestone on the roadmap towards a FedRAMP ATO. Throughout this process, InfusionPoints coordinated with 3PAO Fortreum to assess the validation steps performed for each KSI. Once reviewed by the FedRAMP PMO, InfusionPoints will receive a FedRAMP Low Authority to Operate (ATO), enabling federal agencies and other Cloud Providers to confidently procure and consume the service.

Key Benefits to Federal Customers

Rigorous Evaluation : The upcoming 3PAO assessment ensures that security controls are implemented and verified to FedRAMP standards.

Structured Roadmap : The Work Breakdown Structure provides a transparent timeline with defined milestones, helping agencies monitor progress.

Continuous Monitoring: Monthly and annual deliverables will ensure ongoing security posture and compliance.

InfusionPoints invites current and future federal partners to explore Command Center on XBU40 on the FedRAMP Marketplace and follow along our path towards FedRAMP?ATO. InfusionPoints is actively seeking Agencies and Cloud Providers who are interested in collaborating on FedRAMP20x. For details contact Felisha Daemer, VP of Public Sector at Felisha.Daemer@infusionPoints.com.

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer

VP of Public Sector

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

3369900252





SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC

