ForCast Orthopedics Wins Anterior Hip Foundation Competition

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / ForCast Orthopedics today announced that it won the Shark Tank competition at the Anterior Hip Foundation (AHF) meeting held in Nashville on June 6, 2025. Among seven companies pitching to a panel of five experts, ForCast was recognized for its groundbreaking approach to the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI).

ForCast Leadership: Peter Noymer, CEO and Jared Foran, MD Founder

Dr. Jared Foran, MD and Peter Noymer, their innovative drug-delivery catheter, designed to administer antibiotics directly to the infection site, won over both the Sharks and the audience.

PJI is a rare but serious complication of joint replacement procedures that can threaten the function of the joint, the preservation of the limb and even the life of the patient. PJI is challenging to treat because the infecting bacteria adhere to the prothesis and form a protective biofilm that can be resistant to standard systemic antibiotics. ForCast intends to address these challenges by developing a portfolio of targeted antibiotic therapies delivered directly into the infected joint using ForCast's proprietary technology.

"We were honored to be invited to present to AHF's Shark Tank panel, and thrilled to learn that we had won," said Peter Noymer, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of ForCast. "This external validation of our core technology and its ability to address the critical unmet need in PJI is extremely meaningful as we move forward with our development programs."

The AHF is the foremost incubator for the anterior approach total hip arthroplasty procedure and is a collaborative between orthopedic surgeons aiming to continue improving patient care. AHF's Shark Tank panel started in 2021 as a way to further that spirit of innovation. Follow this link for more information about the 2025 AHF meeting . Follow this link for more information about the 2025 AHF Shark Tank competition .

About ForCast Orthopedics

ForCast is a development-stage company with a focus on pioneering the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) with targeted antibiotic therapy. Our mission is to modernize the standard of care for PJI and improve the quality of life for the growing population of joint replacement patients.

