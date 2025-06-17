Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, is expanding across Europe. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in North Macedonia.

Led by Regional Operating Principal Aleksandar Siljanoski, the KW franchise in North Macedonia is currently initializing operations.

As of May 31, the brand has 18 market centers and 9,551 affiliated agents across Europe.

"We're thrilled to welcome North Macedonia to our Keller Williams family," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams. "This expansion is another exciting step in our journey to empower entrepreneurs across the globe with our culture, models, and systems that can drive success in any market."

Led by Regional Operating Principal Aleksandar Siljanoski, the KW franchise in North Macedonia is currently initializing operations. In Q2'25, KW® North Macedonia expects to open its first market center.

"Aleksandar brings deep global experience and a bold local vision," said Soteroff. "Under his leadership, we're confident that KW will not only thrive in North Macedonia but will help shape the future of its real estate industry."

Siljanoski is a multi-industry business leader with over 25 years' experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With a strong business development and strategy background, he will lead the growth in his home country, aiming to transform the real estate industry and build a lasting legacy.

"Together with the KW family, we're ready to positively disrupt the real estate landscape in North Macedonia," said Siljanoski.

"We're committed to adapting KW's time-tested models and systems to the unique dynamics of North Macedonia," said Siljanoski. "With world-class training and a shared mindset for growth, our agents will rise to new standards, as we succeed together."

With the addition of North Macedonia, KW now marks 18 master franchises in Europe. The brand's other 17 regions include the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Romania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Albania, Germany, and Scotland.

As of May 31, KWW has 270 market centers (outside the U.S. and Canada) across 55+ regions. KWW has more than 17,500 affiliated agents collectively operating outside the U.S. and Canada.

KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees start with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams® culture; KWW also strives for stability in the government, banking, and judicial systems, and a higher maturity level in the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; French Polynesia; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.

