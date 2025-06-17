Anzeige
17.06.2025
AEG's Kate Sheets Named to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Kate Sheets, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Affairs for AEG Global Partnerships, has been named to Sports Business Journal's prestigious Forty Under 40 Class of 2025, a recognition that honors top executives under the age of 40 who are driving innovation and excellence across sports, entertainment, media, and technology.

In her role at AEG Global Partnerships, Sheets is instrumental in managing and expanding high-impact brand alliances across AEG's global portfolio, which includes some of the most iconic venues, franchises, and events such as Crypto.com Arena, LA Kings, LA Galaxy, Coachella Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach. Her leadership has played a vital role in advancing strategic partnerships and enhancing fan engagement.

The Forty Under 40 Awards are presented by Sports Business Journal in collaboration with Ally, Anheuser-Busch, TurnkeyZRG, and Verizon.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aegs-kate-sheets-named-to-sports-business-journals-forty-under-40-class-of-2025-1040564

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
