Cority Software Inc.: Cority's 2025 Sustainability Report: Double-Digit Drop in Cloud-Hosting Emissions and Record Community Engagement

Expanded Scope 3 footprint, 42% cut in hosting emissions, and a surge in employee volunteer hours set the stage for science-based targets in 2025

TORONTO, June 17, 2025, detailing how the cloud-software leader simultaneously shrank its environmental footprint and amplified employee impact during 2024.

Powered by the CorityOne platform's ESG data collection and GHG calculation engine, the company traced its most significant progress closely. The Cority Sustainability Cloud underpinned every metric in the report, giving leadership accurate and auditable insight to steer next-step actions. 2024 highlights include:

Volunteerism takes off. Adoption of Cority's two-day Volunteer Program, which launched in 2023, soared. Employees dedicated 106.5 workdays to local tree plantings, food drives, charity support and community initiatives.



Adoption of Cority's two-day Volunteer Program, which launched in 2023, soared. Employees dedicated 106.5 workdays to local tree plantings, food drives, charity support and community initiatives. Full Scope 3 visibility. Cority broadened its greenhouse-gas inventory improving data quality and expanding coverage of key Scope 3 categories - Purchased Goods & Services, Business Travel, Home-working and Commuting-using primary data where available.



Cority broadened its greenhouse-gas inventory improving data quality and expanding coverage of key Scope 3 categories - Purchased Goods & Services, Business Travel, Home-working and Commuting-using primary data where available. Hosting emissions slashed. Migrating EU and Americas servers to renewable-energy data centers drove a 42% absolute reduction (47% per-customer) in hosting-related emissions year-over-year.



In 2025, Cority has committed to setting an official science-based target with the SBTi. To inform that commitment, the company will deepen its measurement of business travel, commuting, and supply-chain emissions and layer primary data into event-impact tracking. Cority is also streamlining internal processes in 2025 so every employee can more easily use their two Volunteer Days, multiplying the grassroots energy already on display.

"Sustainability has been a cornerstone of Cority for many years, and its importance has only grown as the world increasingly demands accountability, transparency, and action from the global business community," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "The momentum captured in this report proves that transparency plus action delivers real-world results."

The complete Sustainability Report 2025 can be downloaded at cority.com/sustainability-report .

