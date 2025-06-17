Anzeige
17.06.2025 19:50 Uhr
Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. Enters Manufacturing Agreement with CKS Distro LLC

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), a publicly traded brand development and manufacturing company, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with CKS Distro LLC, a company focused on building and distributing consumer packaged goods and lifestyle products.

The partnership enables CKS Distro to utilize Labor Smart's manufacturing infrastructure to produce a range of products already in demand, with additional product lines expected to follow. The deal reflects Labor Smart's continued focus on supporting brand partners with the tools and resources needed to grow efficiently and sustainably.

"This is about growth on both sides," said Brad Wyatt, CEO of Labor Smart Inc. "We're building partnerships that create momentum. By aligning with companies like CKS Distro, we're expanding our production pipeline while helping emerging brands move faster, scale smarter, and execute with confidence."

Production will begin immediately, with both companies working together on rollout timelines, logistics, and ongoing development. The agreement opens up new opportunities for both parties as they align on bringing high-quality, retail-ready products to market.

About Labor Smart Inc.
Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is a publicly traded platform company focused on manufacturing, brand incubation, and supply chain solutions across consumer packaged goods. The company partners with emerging and established brands to bring products from concept to shelf with speed and precision.

About CKS Distro LLC
CKS Distro LLC is a distribution and brand development company focused on launching and scaling products across the lifestyle and consumer goods space. With experience in retail placement and market trends, CKS supports brands in reaching wider audiences through strategic distribution.

For media or investor inquiries, contact:
info@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/labor-smart-inc.-enters-manufacturing-agreement-with-cks-distro-llc-1040571

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
