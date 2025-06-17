Bay Ridge Honda Announces Rare Employee Pricing Event

NYC Shoppers Can Unlock Employee-Level Deals on New Honda Models Through June 30

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / For a limited time only, Bay Ridge Honda is opening the vault to all car buyers across New York City with its first-ever Employee Pricing Sales Event-giving every shopper access to the same deeply discounted prices typically reserved for dealership insiders.

Now through June 30, 2025, drivers from Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, the Bronx, and beyond can save big on new 2025 Honda models like the CR-V, Accord, Civic, Pilot, and HR-V, with below-MSRP pricing, low payments, and transparent, no-haggle terms.

All customers qualify-no badge or employee ID required.

This is not a typical summer sale. During the Employee Pricing Sales Event, Bay Ridge Honda is eliminating the markups and extending invoice-level pricing, dealer-only incentives, and reduced or waived fees to the general public.

"We wanted to do something bold," said Robert Scarpaci, General Manager of Bay Ridge Honda. "We know that shoppers are comparing offers from Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, and Mazda dealers across the city. We're here to say, before you sign anything, come see what it feels like to buy like an insider. You won't believe the difference in price, experience, and flexibility."

Low Payments, Zero Hassle Financing-All Credit Scores Welcome - Huge Certified Pre-Owned Selection

Bay Ridge Honda is making financing easy and affordable for every customer-whether you're working on perfect credit, rebuilding, or shopping for your first car. Shoppers can get prequalified online in minutes with no impact to their credit score and speak to finance specialists who tailor solutions to every budget.

Competitive APRs and lease rates available now

Credit-challenged buyers encouraged to apply

$0 down lease options available on select models

Personalized lease comparisons vs Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, Nissan and Mazda. Even exit your lease from any of these brands early.

Trade-In or Sell Your Car - Even If You Don't Buy

Thinking of upgrading? Bay Ridge Honda is offering top-dollar trade-in value on all makes and models-including Toyota, Jeep, Hyundai, Mazda, and Kia vehicles-whether you buy a new car or not.

Use the Express Cash Offer Tool at www.BayRidgeHonda.com to receive a real-time appraisal in minutes.

Plus Program Perks: More Than Just a Car Deal

With new inventory arriving daily, and demand already building, customers are urged to act quickly before key models and colors sell out. Whether you're leasing your next compact SUV or buying a family sedan, this is the time to see why more New Yorkers are switching to Honda-and why this month's pricing is unlike anything else on the market.

Event Details

Event: Bay Ridge Honda Employee Pricing Sales Event

Dates: Now through June 30, 2025

Location: Bay Ridge Honda, 8801 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Phone: (718) 836-4600

Website: www.BayRidgeHonda.com

Inventory is limited. Early test drives and online applications are strongly encouraged.

Walk-ins welcome-no appointment needed. Our team is ready to help you lock in employee pricing before inventory runs out.

Located just minutes from the Verrazzano Bridge and the Belt Parkway, Bay Ridge Honda is the easiest stop you'll make all day and the one that could save you thousands.

About Bay Ridge Honda

Bay Ridge Honda is a family-operated dealership serving Brooklyn and the greater New York City area for over 30 years. Known for transparent pricing, award-winning customer service, and deep community ties, the dealership offers new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles, a robust used inventory, and flexible financing solutions. Customers searching for lease deals on Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, or Jeep models are encouraged to visit Bay Ridge Honda and compare value, monthly payments, and long-term ownership perks.

Contact Information

Ariana Toshek

Marketing Director

vip@bayridgehonda.com

855-416-5817

Robert Scarpaci

General Manager

rscarpaci@bayridgecars.com

718-836-4600





SOURCE: Bay Ridge Honda

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/bay-ridge-honda-announces-rare-employee-pricing-event-1040531