Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr Alan Shih: Head to Toe Healthcare Center Expands Shockwave Therapy Services

Head to Toe Healthcare is excited to announce that it is expanding its shockwave therapy services.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC, led by founder and medical director Dr. Alan Shih, has announced the expansion of its shockwave therapy services, bringing globally informed, non-invasive treatment options to more patients in Southern Arizona.

This milestone comes on the heels of Dr. Shih's recent participation in the 25th World Congress of the International Society for Medical Shockwave Treatment, held in South Korea. There, he engaged with leading practitioners and researchers to deepen his understanding of the fast-evolving field of shockwave therapy and its growing potential across multiple areas of medicine.

"Attending the World Congress was a reminder that the U.S. still has a lot of catching up to do in this space," said Dr. Shih. "In Europe and Asia, shockwave therapy is a standard option for many conditions. I'm committed to bringing those advancements here to Tucson, to evolve faster than the average and offer my patients the best care available."

Shockwave therapy, originally developed as a derivative of lithotripsy (a treatment for kidney stones), uses high-energy sound waves to stimulate healing in musculoskeletal tissues. The treatment is completely non-invasive (the skin is not pierced) and has been shown to decrease scar tissue, improve microcirculation, and accelerate recovery times, often without the need for surgery.

At Head to Toe Healthcare, Dr. Shih primarily utilizes shockwave therapy to treat chronic conditions such as Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis, but he is also pioneering its use in other challenging cases, including neuropathy, an area of his clinical expertise.

One of the most appealing aspects of the treatment is its efficacy. When Dr. Shih recommends that his patients engage in the shockwave procedure, it takes roughly 10-15 minutes, once a week, over a span of four weeks in many cases. "Many report feeling significant relief even after the first treatment. Some have dealt with pain for years, and now they're walking out of here feeling better than they thought possible."

According to a recent article by the Journal of the American Medical Association, it usually takes around 17 years for evidence to change practice within the medical field delay Dr. Shih finds unacceptable. "If we wait that long, we're doing our patients a disservice," he said. "My goal is to constantly evaluate what's working globally and bring it into practice today, not tomorrow."

With this latest expansion, Dr. Shih and his team are actively pursuing additional applications of shockwave therapy and are focused on refining treatment protocols for neuropathy and other difficult-to-treat conditions. The healthcare center is also gathering ongoing patient feedback to better measure long-term outcomes and push the frontier of what's possible with the therapy.

Dr. Shih's dedication to lifelong learning and innovation has earned him praise throughout Tucson's medical community, and his patients are feeling the results.

"It's been astonishing to see our patients getting better after treating them with shockwave therapy," says Dr. Shih. "My patients are getting better at a much faster rate without the need for surgery. Some of the people I have treated have been suffering for years, and the use of shockwave has allowed them to feel much better, something they didn't think was possible."

"It's been astonishing to see our patients getting better after treating them with shockwave therapy," said Dr. Shih. "We're seeing improvements that would typically take months, if not require surgery, happen within weeks. That's the kind of impact every doctor dreams of making."

As Head to Toe Healthcare continues to grow its offerings, Dr. Shih remains focused on one mission: providing effective, evidence-based, and future-forward care for every patient who walks through the door.

?Media Contact: Dr Alan Shih
?Email: ?hang10@headtotoehealthcare.org
??https://headtotoehealthcare.org/?
(520) 545-0202

SOURCE: Dr Alan Shih



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/head-to-toe-healthcare-center-expands-shockwave-therapy-services-1040572

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.