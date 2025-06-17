Dr Alan Shih: Head to Toe Healthcare Center Expands Shockwave Therapy Services

Head to Toe Healthcare is excited to announce that it is expanding its shockwave therapy services.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Head to Toe Healthcare, PLC, led by founder and medical director Dr. Alan Shih , has announced the expansion of its shockwave therapy services, bringing globally informed, non-invasive treatment options to more patients in Southern Arizona.

This milestone comes on the heels of Dr. Shih's recent participation in the 25th World Congress of the International Society for Medical Shockwave Treatment, held in South Korea. There, he engaged with leading practitioners and researchers to deepen his understanding of the fast-evolving field of shockwave therapy and its growing potential across multiple areas of medicine.

"Attending the World Congress was a reminder that the U.S. still has a lot of catching up to do in this space," said Dr. Shih. "In Europe and Asia, shockwave therapy is a standard option for many conditions. I'm committed to bringing those advancements here to Tucson, to evolve faster than the average and offer my patients the best care available."

Shockwave therapy, originally developed as a derivative of lithotripsy (a treatment for kidney stones), uses high-energy sound waves to stimulate healing in musculoskeletal tissues. The treatment is completely non-invasive (the skin is not pierced) and has been shown to decrease scar tissue, improve microcirculation, and accelerate recovery times, often without the need for surgery.

At Head to Toe Healthcare, Dr. Shih primarily utilizes shockwave therapy to treat chronic conditions such as Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis, but he is also pioneering its use in other challenging cases, including neuropathy, an area of his clinical expertise.

One of the most appealing aspects of the treatment is its efficacy. When Dr. Shih recommends that his patients engage in the shockwave procedure, it takes roughly 10-15 minutes, once a week, over a span of four weeks in many cases. "Many report feeling significant relief even after the first treatment. Some have dealt with pain for years, and now they're walking out of here feeling better than they thought possible."

According to a recent article by the Journal of the American Medical Association , it usually takes around 17 years for evidence to change practice within the medical field delay Dr. Shih finds unacceptable. "If we wait that long, we're doing our patients a disservice," he said. "My goal is to constantly evaluate what's working globally and bring it into practice today, not tomorrow."

With this latest expansion, Dr. Shih and his team are actively pursuing additional applications of shockwave therapy and are focused on refining treatment protocols for neuropathy and other difficult-to-treat conditions. The healthcare center is also gathering ongoing patient feedback to better measure long-term outcomes and push the frontier of what's possible with the therapy.

Dr. Shih's dedication to lifelong learning and innovation has earned him praise throughout Tucson's medical community, and his patients are feeling the results.

"It's been astonishing to see our patients getting better after treating them with shockwave therapy," says Dr. Shih. "My patients are getting better at a much faster rate without the need for surgery. Some of the people I have treated have been suffering for years, and the use of shockwave has allowed them to feel much better, something they didn't think was possible."

As Head to Toe Healthcare continues to grow its offerings, Dr. Shih remains focused on one mission: providing effective, evidence-based, and future-forward care for every patient who walks through the door.

