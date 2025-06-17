Genomics announces next stage of global roll-out of its predictive clinical tool Health Insights - the first ever UKCA-marked and MHRA registered test that combines genetic and clinical factors to predict and prevent common diseases

Health Insights UK is Genomics' predictive clinical tool. It provides genetic risk testing as a secure, end-to-end solution based on a saliva sample that can be collected at home. The test provides doctors with their patient's integrated risk scores, which combine the genetic component of risk and relevant clinical risk factors, enabling healthcare professionals to make better informed decisions and to give tailored advice to their patients.





Health Insights is now available nationwide across Great Britain, with new locations being on-boarded weekly. Providers of the test include Bupa, Spire Healthcare, and Well Life Clinics. The current UK test covers cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.





Genomics has been recognised in the 2025 Sunday Times 100 Tech as one of Britain's fastest-growing private tech companies.

OXFORD, England, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics, a healthcare company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to accelerate drug discovery, has announced the launch of its Health Insights test across Great Britain, the first UKCA marked and MHRA registered product that combines genetic and clinical factors to predict and prevent common diseases. The announcement was made live on stage at HLTH Europe 2025, in Amsterdam.

The company's Health Insights UK test provides risk prediction tools for the major preventable diseases. The test provides healthcare professionals with a new generation of powerful, personalised, risk information about their patients, and ushers in a new area of preventative medicine. With the Health Insights report, physicians can get the right people into the right prevention and screening programmes at the right time, and provide personalised recommendations to their patients. This will empower individuals to become co-pilots on their health journey, rather than just passengers.

The test is based on polygenic risk scores (PRS), which use sophisticated algorithms to combine information from millions of places in our DNA to give an overall summary of a person's genetic susceptibility to a particular disease. These scores are largely uncorrelated with family history of disease and with clinical risk factors, which means that most people, and their doctors, will have no idea which diseases they are at higher risk of because of their genetics.

Polygenic risk scores can be calculated from a simple genetic test that only needs to be taken once in a person's life, allowing them, and their doctors, to understand and act on their disease risks years before any symptoms develop.

The current UK test covers cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. It was developed following Genomics' successful trial of an investigational cardiovascular risk tool in the NHS in 2021.1

Genomics was founded in 2014, by world-leading human and statistical geneticists from the University of Oxford to change how the world predicts, prevents, treats, and cures disease, powered by the extraordinary scientific discoveries on the genetic basis of all the common human diseases over the previous decade.

"Imagine a world where we can prevent many of the cases of heart disease and diabetes and catch cancers earlier, when outcomes are much more favourable. That world is possible today," said Professor Sir Peter Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Genomics. "Doctors can now provide more personalised, more preventative, and better informed advice to their patients, and get them into the appropriate prevention, screening, and treatment pathways earlier. This product ushers in a new era of truly personalised, preventative healthcare - a future where everyone will be able to understand their personal risk of each of the common chronic diseases and have the information they need to be able to reduce their risks, allowing them to live longer, healthier lives."

Health Insights UK is now available across Great Britain, with new locations being on-boarded weekly. Current UK providers of the test include Bupa, Spire Healthcare (the largest hospital provider in the UK), and the GP clinic providers Well Life.

Justin Ash, CEO, Spire Healthcare said: "Spire Healthcare is delighted to have signed an MOU with Genomics which enables our healthcare professionals to use predictive health insights, to deliver even more personalised advice and care to people. This will be delivered through tailored health assessments in our primary care settings, starting with the London Doctors Clinic. This future partnership, and the innovative diagnostic technology developed by Genomics will enable Spire to help people make informed choices about their health and lifestyle. We are excited about the application of this technology and its ability to further personalise the care we provide."

Genomics' Health Insights US product is already available across the US, and is being offered to patients by doctors in leading health systems. As part of its global expansion, the company is in advanced discussions with partners in the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean. Genomics' risk scores have been chosen by the major biobanks of the world - such as UK BioBank2 and Our Future Health.

In addition to preventative healthcare, Genomics also works with leading life sciences organisations, including Vertex and Novo Nordisk, seeking to develop first-in-class and best-in-class treatments and preventative solutions for diseases with the greatest worldwide burden. Genomics' genotype-phenotype research database is widely considered the most comprehensive in the world.

The company is led by Chairman of the Board Simon Dingemans, the former CFO of GSK; Co-Founder and CEO Professor Sir Peter Donnelly, who is widely considered a leading figure in the genetic revolution over the last 20 years and who was knighted for his work in 2019; and David Thornton, who led the global division at the clinical research organization IQVIA.

Genomics has established offices in Oxford, London, and Cambridge in the UK; as well as Research Triangle Park in North Carolina in the US, with labs in Framingham, US.

Genomics has been recognised on the 2025 Sunday Times 100 Tech as one of Britain's fastest-growing private tech companies. The company has raised over £100mln, backed by notable investors including Foresite Capital, F-Prime, and IP Group and has a global footprint.

About Genomics

Genomics is a pioneering healthcare company that uses large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and bring new understanding to drug discovery. We were formed in 2014 by four world-leading statistical and human geneticists at the University of Oxford. Today, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure-dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

