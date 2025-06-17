Joyce Realty, QuestStar Mortgage & WolfPack Media: Fan Campaign to Save the Wheel of Time Surpasses 176,000 Signatures, Targets Apple TV+

Grassroots movement gains momentum as fantasy fans call on Apple to revive series following Amazon's rights release.

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / In a significant show of force from fantasy fans worldwide, the campaign to revive Amazon's The Wheel of Time television series has exceeded 176,000 verified signatures at https://savewot.com, making it one of the largest fan-led revival efforts in recent streaming history.

Save The Wheel of Time

With Amazon Studios having released the rights to Sony Pictures Television, fans are now urging Apple TV+ to step in-calling for either a Season 4 renewal or a two-part cinematic conclusion to finish the epic story.

"This is a pivotal moment for one of the most globally cherished fantasy series," said Kevin Joyce, lead organizer of the campaign. "The numbers speak for themselves: this fanbase is deeply engaged and ready to support any platform willing to finish the story with integrity."

Campaign Highlights:

176,000+ verified signatures and growing

1,400+ new signatures per day

Strong engagement across Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook

Acknowledgement from lead actress Rosamund Pike confirming campaign awareness

The movement has drawn comparisons to successful revivals such as The Expanse and Sense8, where fan demand directly influenced network decisions. With the IP now available, campaigners believe Apple TV+ is ideally positioned due to its genre expansion and investment in premium storytelling.

A branded graphic showing real-time signature growth accompanies the campaign and is available for media use.

About the Campaign

Save The Wheel of Time is a global fan movement dedicated to completing the TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series. The campaign advocates for a fourth season or a two-part film finale to honor the story and its millions of fans worldwide.







