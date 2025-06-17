Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 21:01
170,58 Euro
-0,64 % -1,10
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,48170,5821:03
170,48170,5621:03
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 20:26 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Joyce Realty, QuestStar Mortgage & WolfPack Media: Fan Campaign to Save the Wheel of Time Surpasses 176,000 Signatures, Targets Apple TV+

Grassroots movement gains momentum as fantasy fans call on Apple to revive series following Amazon's rights release.

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / In a significant show of force from fantasy fans worldwide, the campaign to revive Amazon's The Wheel of Time television series has exceeded 176,000 verified signatures at https://savewot.com, making it one of the largest fan-led revival efforts in recent streaming history.

Save The Wheel of Time

Save The Wheel of Time
Grassroots movement gains momentum as fantasy fans call on Apple to revive series following Amazon's rights release.

With Amazon Studios having released the rights to Sony Pictures Television, fans are now urging Apple TV+ to step in-calling for either a Season 4 renewal or a two-part cinematic conclusion to finish the epic story.

"This is a pivotal moment for one of the most globally cherished fantasy series," said Kevin Joyce, lead organizer of the campaign. "The numbers speak for themselves: this fanbase is deeply engaged and ready to support any platform willing to finish the story with integrity."

Campaign Highlights:

176,000+ verified signatures and growing

1,400+ new signatures per day

Strong engagement across Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook

Acknowledgement from lead actress Rosamund Pike confirming campaign awareness

The movement has drawn comparisons to successful revivals such as The Expanse and Sense8, where fan demand directly influenced network decisions. With the IP now available, campaigners believe Apple TV+ is ideally positioned due to its genre expansion and investment in premium storytelling.

A branded graphic showing real-time signature growth accompanies the campaign and is available for media use.

Media Contact:
Kevin Joyce
Lead Organizer - Save The Wheel of Time
kjoyce@joycerealty.com
Instagram: @KPJMETRONYC
Website: https://savewot.com

About the Campaign
Save The Wheel of Time is a global fan movement dedicated to completing the TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series. The campaign advocates for a fourth season or a two-part film finale to honor the story and its millions of fans worldwide.



.

SOURCE: Joyce Realty, QuestStar Mortgage & WolfPack Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fan-campaign-to-save-the-wheel-of-time-surpasses-176-000-signatu-1040647

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.