Savvly Launches First-Ever Scalable Longevity Benefit for Employers

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Savvly, a financial technology company dedicated to redefining longevity benefits, today announced the launch of its new benefit platform. This offering enables employers of all sizes to provide a transformative financial wellness solution that rewards employees with increasing payouts the longer they live. At a time when retirement insecurity is on the rise and life expectancy continues to climb, Savvly delivers a new kind of benefit: one that turns the risk of outliving savings into a strategic advantage.

For employees, Savvly offers flexibility, fairness, and financial peace of mind. Participation is completely accessible and fully optional. Employees maintain control over how and when they contribute, without complex eligibility requirements or discrimination testing. Funds are taxed as long-term capital gains, helping workers keep more of what they earn. If an employee leaves early or passes away, most or all of their contributions are returned to their estate. Savvly's support grows stronger with age, providing income when it's needed most.

"Longevity is no longer a burden," said Dario Fusato, CEO and Co-Founder of Savvly. "With our platform, employers can now offer a benefit that not only supports financial wellness, but reimagines how we prepare for the final chapters of life. This is not another 401(k). This is a financial breakthrough."

Participants receive structured cash bonuses beginning at age 80, and again at ages 85, 90, and 95. These longevity payouts provide a new layer of security precisely when financial need often spikes. There are no health screenings, no eligibility restrictions, and no complex underwriting requirements.

"This benefit is as much about health and longevity as it is about wealth," said Tony Derossi, Chief Operating Officer at Savvly. "Employers are looking for meaningful ways to support their workforce. With Savvly, they can now offer something scalable, cost-efficient, and deeply human."

Savvly's longevity benefit is a first-of-its-kind solution that brings actuarial pooling, market performance, and inclusive design together in a modern, easy-to-integrate platform. Designed to complement traditional benefits rather than replace them, it offers a uniquely powerful hedge against the uncertainty of aging. With strong early interest from employers across industries, Savvly is poised to become a new standard in workplace wellness.

Savvly is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and partners with regulated custodians to ensure safety, transparency, and compliance across its platform.

Savvly is a fintech platform that offers innovative longevity benefits to employers and financial partners. By combining low-cost index investing with longevity payouts, Savvly can help organizations provide scalable, tax-efficient financial wellness solutions that can improve employee retention and help mitigate long-term financial stress.

