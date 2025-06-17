Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 20:50 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Savvly Launches First-Ever Scalable Longevity Benefit for Employers

A Financial Wellness Innovation That Pays People for Living Longer

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Savvly, a financial technology company dedicated to redefining longevity benefits, today announced the launch of its new benefit platform. This offering enables employers of all sizes to provide a transformative financial wellness solution that rewards employees with increasing payouts the longer they live. At a time when retirement insecurity is on the rise and life expectancy continues to climb, Savvly delivers a new kind of benefit: one that turns the risk of outliving savings into a strategic advantage.

For employees, Savvly offers flexibility, fairness, and financial peace of mind. Participation is completely accessible and fully optional. Employees maintain control over how and when they contribute, without complex eligibility requirements or discrimination testing. Funds are taxed as long-term capital gains, helping workers keep more of what they earn. If an employee leaves early or passes away, most or all of their contributions are returned to their estate. Savvly's support grows stronger with age, providing income when it's needed most.

"Longevity is no longer a burden," said Dario Fusato, CEO and Co-Founder of Savvly. "With our platform, employers can now offer a benefit that not only supports financial wellness, but reimagines how we prepare for the final chapters of life. This is not another 401(k). This is a financial breakthrough."

Participants receive structured cash bonuses beginning at age 80, and again at ages 85, 90, and 95. These longevity payouts provide a new layer of security precisely when financial need often spikes. There are no health screenings, no eligibility restrictions, and no complex underwriting requirements.

"This benefit is as much about health and longevity as it is about wealth," said Tony Derossi, Chief Operating Officer at Savvly. "Employers are looking for meaningful ways to support their workforce. With Savvly, they can now offer something scalable, cost-efficient, and deeply human."

Savvly's longevity benefit is a first-of-its-kind solution that brings actuarial pooling, market performance, and inclusive design together in a modern, easy-to-integrate platform. Designed to complement traditional benefits rather than replace them, it offers a uniquely powerful hedge against the uncertainty of aging. With strong early interest from employers across industries, Savvly is poised to become a new standard in workplace wellness.

Savvly is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and partners with regulated custodians to ensure safety, transparency, and compliance across its platform.

About Savvly

Savvly is a fintech platform that offers innovative longevity benefits to employers and financial partners. By combining low-cost index investing with longevity payouts, Savvly can help organizations provide scalable, tax-efficient financial wellness solutions that can improve employee retention and help mitigate long-term financial stress.

For more information or to schedule an interview or demo, visit www.savvly.com or contact the media team below.

MEDIA CONTACT
Savvly Team
justin@savvly.com
1-888-372-8859

SOURCE: Savvly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/savvly-launches-first-ever-scalable-longevity-benefit-for-employ-1040135

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.