Lucas Systems, Inc.: Warehouses Get More Efficient With New Pallet-Building Technologies From Lucas Systems

WEXFORD, Pa., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distribution center technology provider, Lucas Systems, announced today its Dynamic Pallet Builder technologies which offer a dynamic and automated way for workers to build better pallets with optimal efficiency and tailored to specific warehouse needs.

The sophisticated software solution - which sifts through a myriad of requirements and data points - makes thousands of calculations per minute looking across relevant warehouse operations to determine the appropriate trade-offs needed to optimally pick, group, sequence and stack items on one or more pallets at a time. Pallet-building recommendations consider a wide variety of variables including product size, weight, stacking rules, shipping regulations, worker travel distance, safety, route order, order priorities and more.

The software solution, which seamlessly integrates with a wide variety of warehouse management systems, is unique because it's highly configurable, aligning with a company's specific operations and priorities. Additionally, the software solution dynamically recomputes optimal pallet builds in response to orders continually flowing into the warehouse.

"It's constantly and dynamically optimizing throughout the day," says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar.

Dynamic Pallet Builder's 'dynamic' attribute helps warehouse operators stay as agile and responsive as possible which leads to not only smarter-built pallets but also overall productivity gains and reduced damage. Lucas Systems says warehouse agility is paramount for today's complex logistics environments, and that's why the company has invested in a number of dynamic-driven technologies over the last year.

Known for its decades of experience with voice-directed picking, Lucas Systems says its Dynamic Pallet Builder is transformative due to its connection to picking operations.

"Smarter pallet building also means smarter picking. Building better pallets can have a significant impact on reducing damage, minimizing worker travel, reducing transportation mileage and improving productivity," says Ramoutar.

Lucas Systems customer, Veritable Vegetable, uses Dynamic Pallet Builder to better optimize its delivery routes. The California-based organic produce distribution company uses a two-part voice-directed picking process to split its pallets. In doing so, its pallet-building logic is tailored to precisely match its trucks and delivery operations.

"This personalized approach provides optimal efficiencies for us, and it also gives our customers more flexibility when placing orders. Both are extremely important," says Veritable Vegetable Owner and CEO Mary Jane Evans.

