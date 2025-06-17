Firepan Releases Report on the State of Tokenization and Real-World Assets in 2025

Tokenization of RWAs has hit $15B+. Institutions are live, infra is ready, and Firepan is leading. This isn't theory, it's infrastructure in motion.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Firepan, a leading voice in blockchain infrastructure and tokenization technology, is proud to announce the release of its mid-year report: The State of Tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWAs) - Mid-2025. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of one of the most transformative trends in finance - the shift of traditionally illiquid assets onto blockchain rails through tokenization.

Firepan Tokenization



As of mid-2025, the market for tokenized real-world assets (excluding stablecoins) has surpassed $15 billion, growing over 85% year-over-year. This growth is driven by increased regulatory clarity, cross-chain infrastructure maturity, and demand for programmable financial assets. The report presents this data alongside projections that the tokenized asset market could reach between $4 to $16 trillion by 2030-marking tokenization as one of the defining megatrends of the next decade.

Download the full 2025 Tokenization and RWA Report

"The narrative has shifted," the report states, "What was once theoretical has become a production-grade component of capital markets. Tokenization is no longer an experiment - it is infrastructure."

Covering a range of asset classes including private credit, U.S. Treasuries, real estate, funds, and commodities, the report highlights how each segment is approaching on-chain transformation. Key insights include:

Private Credit dominates with over 60% of on-chain volume, powered by loans and trade finance deals.

On-chain Treasuries have tripled, providing efficient access to yield-bearing government securities.

Real Estate and Commodities are accelerating with tokenized gold and fractionalized property ownership gaining traction.

Compliant smart contract standards like ERC-1400 and ERC-3643 are becoming baseline for regulated tokenization.

The report explores the evolving tech stack enabling this shift, from base-layer blockchains and smart contract protocols to tokenization platforms and middleware providers. Notably, the infrastructure for compliance, custody, and secondary markets is maturing to meet institutional demands.

In a regulatory environment still adapting to the pace of innovation, jurisdictions such as the U.S., EU, Singapore, and the UAE are highlighted for their evolving frameworks that support compliant growth in tokenized assets. The report emphasizes that global convergence around core principles - like KYC/AML, transfer restrictions, and identity-linked wallets - is laying the foundation for scalable adoption.

"Tokenization is no longer an experiment, it is becoming foundational to capital markets infrastructure," said Ian Kane, Founder of Firepan. "This report cements Firepan's position as an authoritative source in the space, offering the clarity and analysis institutions need as they scale on-chain strategies."

This publication reaffirms Firepan's role as a key enabler of tokenization, helping institutions bring real-world assets on-chain where financial access is broader, markets are more liquid, and programmable finance becomes the norm.

About Firepan

Firepan is an institutional-grade tokenization solution enabling the compliant issuance, distribution, and lifecycle management of real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain infrastructure. Built to meet the needs of asset managers, financial institutions, and originators, Firepan provides a modular stack that supports identity-verified issuance, multi-chain deployment, regulatory alignment, and smart contract automation. Whether tokenizing credit, real estate, funds, or other regulated instruments, Firepan delivers a streamlined path from traditional assets to programmable and accessible on-chain

Learn more at www.firepan.com .

SOURCE: Firepan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/firepan-releases-report-on-the-state-of-tokenization-and-real-world-a-1040557