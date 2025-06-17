The HR Innovator Group, LLC: The HR Innovator Group Achieves WBENC Certification as a Women-Owned Business

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The HR Innovator Group, a values-driven HR consulting firm founded and led by Stephanie Heathman, PHR, SHRM-CP, CAAP, is proud to announce its national certification as a Womens Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Womens Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification affirms the company's status as a 100% women-owned, operated, and controlled business and marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver people-first, scalable HR solutions to growing organizations.

"With over 25 years in HR leadership, this certification is more than a credential it's a recognition of the work we've done to lead with integrity, partnership, and innovation", said Stephanie Heathman, CEO and Founder. We are honored to join the WBENC network and look forward to expanding our impact through supplier diversity programs and meaningful collaboration.

The HR Innovator Group provides fractional HR leadership, full-scope audits, infrastructure development, and consulting services to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S. Through its unique HR Pod model, the firm delivers the depth of an internal HR team with the flexibility of a consultancy and without compromising on people-centered values.

The HR Innovator Group is a WBENC-certified HR consulting firm offering strategic HR support, infrastructure design, and leadership development for values-driven organizations. With clients across industries and a focus on scalable, human-centered systems, the firm empowers businesses to grow intentionally and sustainably.

