Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 21:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The HR Innovator Group, LLC: The HR Innovator Group Achieves WBENC Certification as a Women-Owned Business

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The HR Innovator Group, a values-driven HR consulting firm founded and led by Stephanie Heathman, PHR, SHRM-CP, CAAP, is proud to announce its national certification as a Womens Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Womens Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification affirms the company's status as a 100% women-owned, operated, and controlled business and marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver people-first, scalable HR solutions to growing organizations.

The HR Innovator Group Logo

The HR Innovator Group Logo
This is our main logo for our Company.

"With over 25 years in HR leadership, this certification is more than a credential it's a recognition of the work we've done to lead with integrity, partnership, and innovation", said Stephanie Heathman, CEO and Founder. We are honored to join the WBENC network and look forward to expanding our impact through supplier diversity programs and meaningful collaboration.

The HR Innovator Group provides fractional HR leadership, full-scope audits, infrastructure development, and consulting services to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S. Through its unique HR Pod model, the firm delivers the depth of an internal HR team with the flexibility of a consultancy and without compromising on people-centered values.

About The HR Innovator Group
The HR Innovator Group is a WBENC-certified HR consulting firm offering strategic HR support, infrastructure design, and leadership development for values-driven organizations. With clients across industries and a focus on scalable, human-centered systems, the firm empowers businesses to grow intentionally and sustainably.

Media Contact
Stephanie Heathman, PHR, SHRM-CP, CAAP
Founder & CEO
stephanie@hrinnovatorsgroup.com
www.hrinnovatorsgroup.com

Contact Information

Stephanie Heathman
Founder and CEO
stephanie@hrinnovatorsgroup.com
(888) 653-6993

Erin Tisland
Principal HR Consultant
etisland@hrinnovatorsgroup.com
(888) 653-6993

.

SOURCE: The HR Innovator Group, LLC

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-hr-innovator-group-achieves-wbenc-certification-as-a-women-o-1040580

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.