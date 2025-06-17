Changping District: Explore Changping: Where Ming Dynasty Heritage Meets Modern Adventure

CHANGPING, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2025 opened at the Ming Culture International Exchange Center in Changping District, Beijing.

The Forum consists of an opening ceremony, four sub-forums and a cultural heritage exhibition. Focusing on the empowerment of science and technology, the event aims to further tap the cultural connotation and systematically sort out the civilization achievements of the Ming culture, and comprehensively explore new paths for the conservation and protection, inheritance and innovative development of the cultural heritage in the contemporary times, so as to provide strong support for Beijing's efforts to be a national cultural center and contribute to the national and even international cultural exchange and mutual learning.

Before the opening of the Forum, three foreign bloggers who are living in Beijing, took part in the the 2025 China Road Cycling League (Beijing Changping), Juyongguan Great Wall Concert, and the Changping Canal Cultural Theme Activity "Canal Source, Baifu Rhyme," as promoters of the Ming culture tourism. Following the traces of the Ming culture, the bloggers visited the Shisanling Reservoir (Ming Tombs Reservoir), Great Wall Juyongguan Section, the Grand Canal Source Heritage, looking for the Ming culture elements in the interactive experience.

Among them, American blogger Jack Klumpp signed up for the 2025 China Road Cycling League. He cycled around Changping, enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Shisanling Reservoir, and savored the spring cake banquet originating from the Ming Dynasty in Kangling Village as well. He also visited Baifuquan Ruins Park to learn about its historical connection to the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal and get a better understanding about why the Tonghui River was once again open to traffic during the Ming Dynasty.

Also, the bloggers experienced the modern villages of Changping, visited the bazaar, sampled delicious food, enjoyed concerts, and had talks with rural artists, experiencing the integrated historical relics in Changping District from the modern horizon in an all-round way, and created multi-dimensional Ming cultural properties.

