Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved the nomination of Guy Gecht as the Company's new chairperson.

With a track record of leading and advising tech companies through innovation and growth, Guy Gecht brings decades of executive and board-level experience to the role. He has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board since September 2019 and served as interim CEO from June to December 2023, prior to Hanneke Faber's appointment as CEO. Gecht is also the co-founder and former co-CEO of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp., and was CEO of publicly traded Electronics for Imaging (EFI) from 2000 to 2018, where he guided the company's evolution into a global leader in digital printing technology.

Logitech will ask shareholders to elect Gecht at the Company's 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) in September. To learn more about Guy Gecht, his biography is available on the Logitech website.

Gecht's nomination follows the decision announced last year by Wendy Becker not to stand for reelection in September 2025 after six years as chairperson and eight years on the board.

"I am very pleased with Guy's nomination," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "At the same time, Logitech and I are immensely grateful to Wendy. She led and served on the board during Logitech's biggest years of growth. The Company benefited from her strategic insights, global experience and outstanding leadership. It has been a pleasure to partner with her and I look forward to continuing a similarly positive and productive collaboration with Guy. This smooth transition sets Logitech up for many more decades of success."

