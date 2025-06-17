On June 3, 2025, the Superior Court of California for Contra Costa County entered judgment in favor of Kaushik Banerjee in the total amount of $7,727,819.00, including $5 million in punitive damages against SeeCubic and its current CEO and board chairperson Shadron Stastney based on Banerjee's allegations of fraud.

Banerjee's filed the lawsuit against SeeCubic, Stastney and Kabacinski in 2021 relating to his employment at SeeCubic in 2020-2021. Banerjee alleged that SeeCubic, Stastney and Kabacinski engaged in fraudulent promises of employment. A copy of Banerjee's First Amended Complaint and the Court's judgment can be viewed on the Contra County Superior Court's website. (Case No. C21-02074)

SeeCubic is a technology company that sells and licenses 3D video technology that permits users to view 3D media without special 3D glasses utilizing its DepthAware technology. It has offices in California, New York, Texas, London and Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

