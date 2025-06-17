Longueuil, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 17, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: David A. Fennell, Elaine Bennett, Richard Cohen, Adrian Fleming, Karim Michel Nasr, Dušan Petkovic and Justin van der Toorn.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2025; and (ii) approving the Company's share option plan. A total of 111,156,171 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 72.53% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website ( www.greenheartgold.com ).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255906

SOURCE: Greenheart Gold Inc.