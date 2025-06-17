Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, is proud to announce its return to HairCon as a headline sponsor for the second consecutive year.

As the UK's premier celebration of hair artistry enters its second year, Vagaro is excited to once again support this groundbreaking celebration of talent, innovation, and community.

Following a successful 2024 debut, Vagaro reaffirms its commitment to helping UK beauty and hair professionals thriveby bringing powerful tools, technology, and inspiration to the HairCon stage and beyond.

This year, Vagaro will place a spotlight on textured hair and the importance of diversity in beauty education.

"HairCon gives us a platform to celebrate what makes this industry so vibrant: diversity in both people and practices," said Charity Hudnall, Chief Marketing Officer at Vagaro. "Textured hair has been underrepresented for too long. We're proud to be part of a movement that's not just styling curls, but creating space, recognition, and opportunity."

The organization will collaborate with the Fellowship for British Hairdressing's Project Afro on the mainstage. "Textured in Motion: Celebrating Curls, Coils Creativity" will feature award-winning beauty professionals styling models with various types of textured hair.

At the booth, a collaboration with the Fellowship All-Stars will showcase Coachella-inspired hairstyles, blending Vagaro's California roots with a celebration of creativity.

Vagaro will also lead thought-provoking panels on the social stage: exploring the power of education, mentorship, and business mastery in the barbering world, as well as featuring trailblazing women breaking barriers and reshaping the beauty space.

These initiatives will feature collaborations with major industry figures like Rochelle Raye Anthony, Lisa Farrall, and Adam Sloan, among others.

Jason Downes, Vagaro UK Managing Director, says, "The energy, creativity, and passion were unmatched at last year's HairCon. It's an honour to return as headline sponsor and support the next wave of artistry. We're here to help professionals succeed by combining smart technology with real-world support, and this event is the perfect stage to do just that."

