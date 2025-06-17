New to The Street Signs Backstage to 12-Part Media Series Covering Music, Sports, and Tokenized Real-World Assets in Entertainment

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading multi-platform media brand for business and financial television, proudly announces the signing of Backstage (NASDAQ:BKS) to an exclusive 12-part national media series.

This powerful media rollout will include monthly long-form interviews, earned media coverage, national television commercials, and Times Square outdoor billboards, reaching over 220 million homes weekly through New to The Street's distribution across Bloomberg, Fox Business as sponsored programming, and its fast-growing 2.7M+ subscriber YouTube channel.

Backstage will be featured across all New to The Street platforms as an "Opportunity To Consider", with full editorial support and visibility as the company pioneers real-world utility and mainstream adoption of tokenized entertainment through $BKS.

With partnerships already underway across music, sports, and live events, Backstage is rapidly building one of the most comprehensive ecosystems in Entertainment 3.0, positioning itself as a global innovator in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) in the entertainment sector.

"Backstage is unlocking a new era for fans, artists, and event organizers," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "We're excited to amplify their story and give them national visibility as they reshape the future of live experiences through digital infrastructure and Web3 technology."

The campaign begins this month, with first filming in June, followed by a series of national T.V. broadcasts and NYC-based investor and industry events.

About Backstage (NASDAQ:BKS):

Backstage is an Entertainment 3.0 platform built for fans, artists, and event organizers. It enables users to book tickets, hotels, and flights while earning and spending $BKS tokens. Focused on real-world utility and mainstream adoption, Backstage is shaping the future of live experiences-where fans don't just follow the crowd, they drive it. For the first time, artists and event organizers can capture value from the parallel economy their events generate-hotels, travel, local spending, and digital engagement-transforming previously untapped influence into new revenue streams.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier financial media platform combining sponsored television programming, earned media coverage, and iconic outdoor advertising. With content distributed on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and YouTube, the platform helps public and private companies reach investors, media, and consumers with unmatched scale and credibility.

