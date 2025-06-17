Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) plans to host a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, June 26, 2025 to discuss Medexus's results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Medexus expects to file its financial statements and MD&A after markets close on June 25, 2025.

To participate in the call, please dial the following numbers:

888-506-0062 (toll-free) for Canadian and U.S. callers

+1 973-528-0011 for international callers

Access code: 266173

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Medexus's corporate website or at the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2010/52642

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the end of the call through Thursday, July 3, 2025. To access the replay, please dial the following numbers -

877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers

+1 919-882-2331 for international callers

Conference ID: 52642

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of Medexus's corporate website until Friday, June 26, 2026.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology-oncology and allergy, dermatology, and rheumatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "will", "plans", "potential", and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

