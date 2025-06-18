Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 juin/June 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (TONY) has announced a name and symbol change to HYLQ Strategy Corp. (HYLQ).
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on June 19, 2025.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 18, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (TONY) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour HYLQ Strategy Corp. (HYLQ).
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 19 juin 2025.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des affaires le 18 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réintroduire leurs ordres.
Effective Date/ Date Effective:
Le 19 juin/June 2025
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:
TONY
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:
HYLQ
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP:
44909B 10 5
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN:
CA 44909B 10 5 8
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
89032Q107/CA89032Q1072
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)