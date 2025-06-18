Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 juin/June 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (TONY) has announced a name and symbol change to HYLQ Strategy Corp. (HYLQ).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on June 19, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 18, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (TONY) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour HYLQ Strategy Corp. (HYLQ).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 19 juin 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des affaires le 18 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réintroduire leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 19 juin/June 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: TONY New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: HYLQ New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 44909B 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 44909B 10 5 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 89032Q107/CA89032Q1072

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)