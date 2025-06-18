SIMS Software Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification

SIMS Software announces CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification for SIMS Cloud 4.0, a certified cloud solution offering secure and compliant hosting for the national security community.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / SIMS Software, the preeminent provider of security information management solutions, announced that their SIMS Cloud 4.0 offering has been awarded CMMC Level 2 certification meeting all 110 controls, with zero requirements for Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms), reinforcing its position as the leader in providing secure, compliant solutions for the national security community.

SIMS Software's Certificate of CMMC Status



The Department of Defense program known as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) went into effect December 16, 2024, and requires a third-party assessment to ensure contractors are applying cybersecurity best practices for those handling sensitive unclassified information. SIMS Cloud 4.0 achieving Level 2 certification enables SIMS Software's customers to comply with the DoD requirements to securely manage their sensitive and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

"This certification represents a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to helping cleared industry and government clients stay ahead of evolving compliance mandates and reflects our ongoing investment in securing the critical systems and data our customers rely on," said Michael Struttmann, CEO at SIMS Software. "SIMS Cloud 4.0 offers our customers a secure, scalable, and fully managed cloud hosted solution that's purpose-built for the complexity of classified operations-now with the confidence of CMMC Level 2 certification."

SIMS Software's achievement has been the result of the company's preparation over many years to build a rigorous security framework that led to a flawless assessment. Based on publicly available data from the CMMC ecosystem, SIMS Software is among the first 1% of approximately 76,000 cleared contractors to achieve CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, reflecting their early and proactive approach to cybersecurity compliance.

As defense contractors and security professionals prepare for CMMC enforcement and increasing cybersecurity demands, SIMS Cloud 4.0 provides a compliant path forward, with subscription-based flexibility and rapid deployment, allowing organizations to modernize real-time data management needs without sacrificing resources and mission integrity.

About SIMS Software

For over 40 years, SIMS Software has been the preeminent software solution provider in digitizing and modernizing security information systems for the most demanding and at-risk customer sets. SIMS provides one fully integrated solution that harmonizes all security disciplines through modules that cover personnel security, classified asset tracking, insider threat detection, and facility access control. SIMS addresses massive gaps in security information management to streamline the orchestration of critical data and risk mitigation across one security domain.

To learn more about SIMS Cloud 4.0, visit https://simssoftware.com/sims-cloud-4-0.

SOURCE: SIMS Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sims-software-earns-cmmc-level-2-certification-1040278