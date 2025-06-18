Diamond Care Transportation Delivers Trusted NEMT Services for Seniors and Disabled Patients Across South Carolina

Need a Ride to Your Medical Appointment? Diamond Care Transportation Offers Safe, On-Time NEMT Services for Seniors and Disabled Patients in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Diamond Care Transportation is proud to offer safe, reliable, and wheelchair-accessible Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) for seniors, disabled individuals, and patients who need help getting to medical appointments. Based in South Carolina, Diamond Care is now serving Florida, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., as well.

If you or a loved one needs a ride to a doctor's office, hospital, physical therapy, dialysis center or clinic, Diamond Care makes it easy. No long wait times, no confusion - just caring drivers, clean vehicles, and dependable service you can count on.

What We Offer:

Wheelchair-accessible vehicles for any mobility level

Friendly, trained, and CPR-certified drivers

On-time pickup and drop-off

Recurring or one-time ride options

Service from home, nursing home or medical facility

"We believe no one should miss medical care because they can't get there," said a representative from Diamond Care. "That's why we go above and beyond to make sure every patient arrives safely and on time - with care, dignity, and comfort."

Now Booking NEMT Rides in:

South Carolina (including Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston)

Florida (Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville)

Washington State (Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma)

Maryland (Baltimore, Rockville, Silver Spring)

Washington, D.C.

Whether it's a regular appointment or an urgent follow-up, Diamond Care is your partner in health transportation. We help seniors and individuals with disabilities get the care they need - without stress.

Ready to Book a Ride?

Call Now: +1 (864) 335-9824

Email: info@diamondcaretransportation.com

Website: https://diamondcaretransportation.com

We're available to answer questions and schedule rides - whether it's for tomorrow or next week. Let Diamond Care Transportation help you get there safely.

About Diamond Care Transportation



Diamond Care Transportation provides Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) with a focus on wheelchair transport, senior care, and disability support. We proudly serve patients across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and D.C., offering trusted service that puts your comfort and health first.

