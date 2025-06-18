Korea Telecom and HEQA Security Collaborate on Quantum-Safe Communication Infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Telecom (KT), one of the largest telecommunications providers in Asia and HEQA Security, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption technologies today announced their collaboration on quantum key distribution (QKD) technologies aimed at enhancing KT's secure communication capabilities. This collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to explore and develop quantum-safe communication systems that align with future technological needs. The work between the two companies also underscores their commitment to advancing next-generation cybersecurity standards and ensuring resilience in the face of evolving digital threats.

Scalable QKD Solutions for Real-World Telecom Applications

HEQA Security contributes its advanced QKD product line-including the Sceptre Link and Sceptre Duo systems-designed for deployment in carrier-grade environments. These systems support flexible network configurations and leverage quantum random number generation and secure key management protocols to deliver robust protection against emerging cyber threats.

The collaboration prioritizes interoperability and real-world applicability, enabling seamless integration into KT's infrastructure for potential deployments. These capabilities will be showcased at Quantum Korea 2025, where HEQA's equipment will be exhibited at KT's pavilion.

"As a leader in next-generation infrastructure, KT is committed to future-proofing our network against the rapidly approaching quantum threat," said Kim Moohyun, Manager, at Korea Telecom. "Our collaboration with HEQA Security allows us to stay ahead of the curve by integrating quantum-safe technologies that are both practical and scalable for real-world telecom use."

"As the threat landscape evolves with the rapid advancement of quantum computing, telcos must prepare to secure the backbone of digital communication," said Nir Bar-Lev, CEO of HEQA Security. "This partnership with KT demonstrates the readiness of QKD for commercial deployment, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this transition."

HEQA Security currently maintains representation in South Korea to support this partnership and other regional activities. HEQA's local South Korean partners include Hanwool Material Science - the leading South Korean transport network equipment provider - and JinInfra - the leading Network Integrator - who will work closely with KT, its affiliates and other customers to ensure seamless deployment and ongoing technical collaboration.

About HEQA Security

HEQA Security is a pioneer in quantum cryptography, specializing in the development of high-performance QKD systems for telecommunications, government, and enterprise clients. With a mission to secure the world's most sensitive data communication against evolving cyber threats, HEQA combines cutting-edge physics with practical engineering to deliver quantum-safe security solutions.

About Korea Telecom (KT)

Korea Telecom is South Korea's leading telecommunications provider, offering broadband, mobile, and enterprise services to millions of users. As an innovation-driven enterprise, KT continues to invest in next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum communication.

