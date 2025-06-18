Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
18.06.2025 02:06 Uhr
Vish Iyer Joins Caelux as Managing Director, India and Middle East, to Spearhead Strategic Growth and Market Expansion in Two of the World's Fastest-Growing Solar Markets

Veteran Clean Energy Executive to Establish Caelux's Presence in India and Drive Expansion in the Middle East

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux®, a US solar manufacturer and leader in perovskite technology, amplifying performance, and boosting solar ROIs, announced today the appointment of Vishwanathan "Vish" Iyer as Managing Director for India and the Middle East.

A cleantech industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Vish has built and led clean energy businesses across India and the Middle East. Most recently, as Global Chief Commercial Officer and a founding executive at Jakson Green, he raised private equity capital and scaled a multi-gigawatt solar platform, securing over US$600 million in deals through strategic joint ventures. Vish also led groundbreaking initiatives in Power-to-X and green hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing.

Vish will lead Caelux's strategic entry into India-the world's third-largest and fastest-growing solar market-and support growth across the Middle East. He will oversee market development, customer engagement, and operational readiness efforts while building partnerships with key stakeholders that rapidly expand Caelux's market entry.

"Vish exemplifies the kind of leadership that aligns with our mission-he brings clarity of thought, a strong customer focus, and a results-driven, partnership-based approach," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "His ability to deliver results in complex, dynamic markets makes him the ideal leader to establish and grow our presence in India and the Middle East."

Early in his career, Vish worked at both Siemens and Larsen & Toubro, where he was responsible for clients across India and the Middle East. After serving in leadership roles at Mahindra Partners and Sterling and Wilson, where he scaled businesses in solar, energy storage, and EV charging, Vish went on to found a Singapore-based cleantech advisory firm. His accomplishments earned him recognition as a Rising Star Finalist at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.

"I'm excited to join Caelux at a transformative time for both the company and the global energy transition," said Vish Iyer. "Our proprietary perovskite technology will significantly raise the performance bar for solar, and I look forward to helping scale our presence, foster strategic collaborations, and drive lasting impact in these key markets."

To learn more about Caelux, visit www.caelux.com.

About Caelux®

Caelux® is a US manufacturer of perovskite technology that provides a step-function improvement for solar energy. The company's proprietary Active Glass technology transforms conventional silicon solar modules into tandem solar modules, increasing power and boosting performance while driving costs down. To learn more about how Caelux is amplifying solar, visit www.caelux.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

kristen@jmgpr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vish-iyer-joins-caelux-as-managing-director-india-and-middle-east-to-spearhead-strategic-growth-and-market-expansion-in-two-of-the-worlds-fastest-growing-solar-markets-302484298.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
