VGTNYC Joins Forces With CEAS Collective

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / VGTNYC , your trusted partner for premium cannabis delivery in the Big Apple, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with CEAS Collective , a highly-regarded dispensary hailing from the cannabis-rich landscapes of California. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing New Yorkers with an unparalleled cannabis experience, combining VGTNYC's renowned local service with CEAS Collective's West Coast expertise.

Californian Dispensary Teams Up with New York City's Leading Weed Delivery Service

This strategic alliance is built on shared values and a dedication to elevating the cannabis journey for every consumer. Together, VGTNYC and CEAS Collective are focused on delivering what truly matters:

Affordable High-Quality Cannabis: Premium Products, Accessible Prices

We believe that exceptional cannabis shouldn't come with an exorbitant price tag. Our partnership with CEAS Collective allows us to leverage their extensive network of top-tier cultivators in California, bringing you a curated selection of some of the finest cannabis available, all while maintaining our commitment to affordability. You can now access premium flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more, knowing you're getting the best value without compromising on quality.

Clean Cultivation Practices: Purity You Can Trust

At VGTNYC and CEAS Collective, your health and safety are paramount. We are dedicated to sourcing cannabis grown with the utmost care and integrity. This means prioritizing clean cultivation practices that emphasize:

Pesticide-Free Environments: Our partners adhere to strict protocols to ensure their plants are free from harmful chemicals.

Organic and Sustainable Methods: Many of our strains come from growers who utilize organic soil and nutrients, promoting healthier plants and a purer end product.

Controlled Environments: Indoor cultivation allows for precise control over environmental factors, minimizing the risk of contaminants like mold, mildew, and pests.

When you choose VGTNYC and CEAS Collective, you're choosing cannabis that's been cultivated responsibly, for your peace of mind.

High THC Content: Potency That Delivers Throughout a Full Line-Up of Products.

For those seeking a more potent experience, our new expanded selection features a wide array of strains boasting impressive THC levels. Whether you're looking for intense euphoria, profound relaxation, or significant therapeutic benefits, our high-THC offerings are meticulously selected to deliver the effects you desire. Our knowledgeable team can help guide you through our diverse menu of Sativa Flowers , Indica Flowers , Hybrid Flowers , Prerolls , Edibles , Vapes , Concentrates , CBD products, to find the perfect strain to match your preferences and needs.

Wide Range of Strains: A World of Options at Your Fingertips

Diversity is key to a truly personalized cannabis experience. Through our partnership, we're significantly expanding our strain library, offering an even wider variety of Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid options. From classic favorites to exciting new genetics, you'll find an extensive selection to explore. Discover unique terpene profiles, nuanced aromas, and a spectrum of effects designed to cater to every mood and occasion.

This partnership with CEAS Collective Cannabis is more than just an expansion of our inventory; it's a testament to our ongoing mission to be New York's premier cannabis provider. We're excited to combine our local expertise with California's cultivation excellence, bringing you a superior selection of affordable, clean, high-THC cannabis across a vast range of strains. Stay tuned for exciting new product drops and specials as we embark on this exciting new chapter with CEAS Collective. Your elevated cannabis journey starts now!

About VGTNYC: VGTNYC has been serving the New York City area as a leading cannabis delivery service since 2001, committed to providing high-quality products, discreet delivery, and unbeatable customer service. Fastest Weed Delivery NYC has to offer. Now also Serving Weed Delivery Brooklyn , Weed Delivery Queens , Weed Delivery Long Island , Weed Delivery The Bronx .

About CEAS Collective Cannabis: CEAS Collective is a California-based dispensary renowned for its commitment to premium quality cannabis, clean cultivation practices, and a customer-centric approach, delivering exceptional products.

