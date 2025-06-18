The recent ground test illustrates the viability of high-performance alternative fuels for space missions

In a first-of-its-kind test, CleanJoule's high-performance alternative rocket fuel, SpaceSAF, was successfully used to power a Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) developed by Venus Aerospace, marking a major validation of next-generation fuel compatibility with cutting-edge propulsion systems. The ground test was conducted at Venus's Houston-based test site and represents a significant step forward in expanding the operational flexibility of RDRE technology across dual use missions.

"Without affordable, domestically-produced alternative fuels, the financial and environmental costs of space missions become unsustainable," said Mukund Karanjikar, CEO and founder, CleanJoule. "The successful detonation of an RDRE utilizing SpaceSAF proves that alternative fuels can deliver for both performance and emissions needs in commercial and defense applications."

SpaceSAF is a drop-in replacement for liquid (RP-1 RP-2) rocket fuels that improves mission performance including increasing payload and distance. From the same base material used to produce SpaceSAF, CleanJoule also produces a sustainable solid rocket fuel (SSRF) for use as a superior performance, drop-in replacement for existing solid rocket motors. This milestone comes at a critical time with an ecosystem emerging that is focused on expanding access to space across satellite deployment, exploration, and defense systems. As more frequent launches drive up related CO2 emissions, the need for performant alternatives to conventional rocket fuels is urgent.

"This test helps advance an important conversation in aerospace: how to pair next-gen propulsion with alternative fuels that don't compromise on performance," said Nick Cardwell, VP of Product and Advanced Concepts, Venus Aerospace. "CleanJoule's work on high-performance, low-emissions fuels contributes meaningfully to an evolving space and defense ecosystem, and we're pleased to see their product perform under real operational conditions."

About CleanJoule

CleanJoule Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an advanced fuels company that enhances performance across commercial and defense aerospace. CleanJoule's breakthrough pathway produces the only full performance, 100 percent drop-in advanced fuel that can be used for commercial, military, and space applications. CleanJoule's focus is on distributed manufacturing of advanced aviation fuels using readily available domestic biomass feedstocks, further ensuring supply chain resilience. CleanJoule's manufacturing process has superior efficiency while increasing energy density and reducing carbon emissions, soot, and contrail formation. Backed by Indigo Partners, Cleanhill Partners, GenZero, Frontier Airlines, Wizz Airlines, and Volaris, CleanJoule is on a mission to create superior aerospace and defense fuels that enable domestic supply chain resiliency. For more information, visit https://cleanjoule.com/.

