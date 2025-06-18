Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
18.06.2025 06:10 Uhr
"SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of Music" Now Open at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Featuring Performance by SNL Veteran Fred Armisen

PLACEHOLDER

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, comedian, writer, producer, and musician, Fred Armisen; all 1,900 musical guests' performances from SNL's 50-year history
WHAT:The official opening of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary exhibit, "SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music"with a special performance by 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen, from the PNC Stage to help celebrate the new groundbreaking exhibit, which honors 50 years of musical guests and musical sketches on Saturday Night Live. With over 150 RRHOF Inductees who have appeared on the show, the RRHOF is the only place on the planet where fans can view the 1,900 musical guest performances, including some never-before-seen dress rehearsal footage.

Additionally, the evening included special activations throughout the Museum including the premiere of the exclusive edit of the critically acclaimed documentary "Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music" directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson showing in the Foster Theater, with artifact presentations by the Rock Hall Library & Archives and Curatorial Teams, special Saturday Night Live-themed trivia, visitor photo ops, and a jam session with the Rock Hall house band in the Garage featuring songs made famous on SNL.

More information about the exhibit can be found at https://rockhall.com/exhibitions/snl-50-years-music/ (https://rockhall.com/exhibitions/snl-50-years-music/)

Fans can plan their visit to see the exhibit by visiting RockHall.com (https://rockhall.com/), and as always, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is free to all city of Cleveland residents through the CLE VIP program sponsored by Key Bank.
WHEN:June 14, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
WHERE:Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
1100 Rock N Roll Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44114

MEDIA ASSETS

Credit: Courtesy of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame*
*except where otherwise noted

MORE INFORMATION:
https://rockhall.com/press-room/

CONTACT/RSVP:
J.R. Johnson / Kelly Schikowski
FTM@rockhall.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2801aa71-8815-4f43-8000-f88a5f9f6742
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c5c729-82e2-49dc-80f4-b8fb030a24ad


