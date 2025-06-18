KAWASAKI, Japan, June 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Japanese research and development institute RIKEN to design a next-generation flagship supercomputer. The contract for the supercomputer, provisionally named "FugakuNEXT," encompasses the overall system, computing nodes, and CPU components and the basic design phase is scheduled to run until February 27, 2026.Supporting Japan's leadership in science and technology with a next-generation computing platformThe rapid growth of generative AI and other technologies is driving increased demand for diverse and large-scale computing resources for R&D. According to a report1 by the HPCI Steering Committee2 established by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the importance of "AI for Science," i.e., initiatives that combine AI with simulation technology, real-time data, and automated experiments, is increasing, prompting nations to prioritize advanced computing infrastructure. Japan needs a new, flexible platform that will address these evolving demands, enable its leadership in science, technology, and innovation and facilitate further societal and industrial advancement. The HPCI Program Steering Committee has chosen RIKEN as the primary entity responsible for developing this platform, and RIKEN has chosen Fujitsu to design it.Building a foundation for future innovation with advanced CPU designFugakuNEXT will leverage Fujitsu's established supercomputing expertise, incorporating advanced technologies from the FUJITSU-MONAKA3 general-purpose CPU currently under development, and will cater to evolving customer needs by allowing for seamless integration with GPUs and other accelerators.FUJITSU-MONAKA, built on leading-edge 2-nanometer technology, employs Fujitsu's unique technologies, including a microarchitecture optimized for advanced 3D packaging and ultra-low voltage circuit operation. It aims to deliver both high performance and power efficiency across diverse next-generation computing applications, from edge computing to data centers, while ensuring safety, security, and ease of use. The successor CPU to FUJITSU-MONAKA, tentatively named "FUJITSU-MONAKA-X," intended for use in FugakuNEXT, will not only inherit and accelerate existing Fugaku application assets but also incorporate state-of-the-art AI processing acceleration capabilities to meet growing AI demands. This CPU is intended for broad application across sectors supporting society and industry, extending beyond its role in FugakuNEXT.Through its core, Made-in-Japan CPU technology, Fujitsu will continue to deliver innovation and build trust, contributing to a world-class computing infrastructure and advancing Japanese science and technology.Fujitsu is committed to "making the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation," aiming to achieve both business transformation and a sustainable society through continuous research and development of technology. FugakuNEXT will be a crucial step in realizing this purpose.Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"We are excited to be a part of the FugakuNEXT project, which is poised to revolutionize Japan's scientific and technological landscape. Fujitsu is determined to build a system that can dynamically meet customer needs, drawing on our invaluable experience from Fugaku and the cutting-edge technologies of FUJITSU-MONAKA and FUJITSU-MONAKA-X. By forging diverse partnerships, we will deliver the powerful computing infrastructure that society and industry need to succeed. What's more, we'll be channeling the expertise cultivated through this project into the development of next-generation Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and other advanced AI processors, taking Made-in-Japan technology from Japan to the world and spearheading the adoption and acceleration of AI for businesses and society."Notes1. Report by the HPCI Steering Committee: https://www.mext.go.jp/b_menu/shingi/chousa/shinkou/020/shiryo/mext_00003.html(in Japanese)2. HPC Infrastructure (HPCI) Steering Committee:A committee established by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) to conduct necessary national-level reviews and other activities toward the construction of an innovative High-Performance Computing Infrastructure (HPCI) centered on the next-generation supercomputer.3. FUJITSU-MONAKA:This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.