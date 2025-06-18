Addex Therapeutics to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 19, 2025

Geneva, Switzerland, June 18, 2025-Addex Therapeutics(SIX/NASDAQ: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, today announced that it will issue its Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 19, 2025. Tim Dyer, CEO and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will provide a business update and review of the Addex product pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) the same day.

Title: Addex Therapeutics Q1 2025 financial results and corporate update

Date: June 19, 2025

Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT)

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeuticsis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant



