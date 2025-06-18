Regulatory News:

Legrand SA (Paris:LR) (ISIN Code: FR0010307819) ("Legrand" or the "Company"), a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announces today the launch of an offering of senior unsecured bonds due 2033 convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of the Company (OCEANEs) (the "Bonds"), by way of a public offering to qualified investors only (within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below), in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code), for a nominal amount of up to €800 million, comprising a base issue size of €700 million and an upsize option of up to €100 million (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

Main terms of the Bonds

The Bonds will be issued with a denomination of €100,000 each (the "Principal Amount"), will be convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Legrand (the "Shares") and are expected to pay a fixed coupon at a rate between 1.375% and 1.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear on 23 June and 23 December of each year (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day), and for the first time on 23 December 2025.

The initial conversion/exchange price of the Bonds will be set between 45% and 50% above the Company's reference share price on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris")1

The Bonds will be issued at 100% of their Principal Amount and the final terms and conditions of the Bonds are expected to be determined following the completion of the bookbuilding process later today, and settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on 23 June 2025 (the "Issue Date

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on 23 June 2033 (or on the following business day if such date is not a business day) (the "Maturity Date

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to the Maturity Date at the option of the Company and at the option of the bondholders under certain circumstances.

____________________ 1 The reference share price will be equal to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Legrand's share recorded on Euronext Paris from the launch of the Offering today until the determination of the final terms (pricing) of the Bonds on the same day.

In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed early at par plus any accrued interest at the Company's option at any time from 14 July 2031 (inclusive) and until the Maturity Date (exclusive), subject to a prior notice of at least 30 (but not more than 60) calendar days, if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 30 consecutive trading days ending on (and including) preceding the day of the publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily products on each of such 20 consecutive trading days of the volume weighted average price of a Share on Euronext Paris and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day, exceeds 130% of the Principal Amount.

In addition, upon a Change of Control of the Company (as such term is defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), all bondholders will have an option to request the early redemption before the Maturity Date at par plus any accrued interest.

Bondholders will be granted the right to convert or exchange the Bonds into Shares (the "Conversion/Exchange Rights") which they may exercise at any time from the 41st calendar day following the Issue Date (inclusive) up to the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date or, as the case may be, the relevant early redemption date.

The conversion/exchange ratio of the Bonds will be set initially at the Principal Amount divided by the prevailing initial conversion/exchange price, subject to standard adjustments, including anti-dilution and dividend protections, as described in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. Upon exercise of their Conversion/Exchange Right, holders of the Bonds will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing Shares, carrying in all cases all rights attached to existing Shares as from the date of delivery.

Application will be made for the admission of the Bonds to trading on Euronext AccessTM in Paris to occur within 30 calendar days from the Issue Date.

Legal framework of the Offering and placement

The Bonds will be issued by way of a placement only to qualified investors (as defined in article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation")), in accordance with Article L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, as per the authorization granted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 29 May 2024 (20th resolution), in France and outside of France (excluding, in particular, the United States of America, Australia, Japan, and Canada), without an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in any country (including France).

Existing shareholders of the Company shall have no preferential subscription rights, and there will be no priority subscription period, in connection with the issuance of the Bonds or the underlying new Shares of the Company issued upon exercise of Conversion/Exchange Rights.

Lock-up undertaking

In the context of the Offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking with respect to its Shares and securities giving access to the share capital for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Dilution

For illustrative purposes, considering a maximum nominal amount of €800 million, a reference share price of €111.151 and a 47.5% conversion exchange premium corresponding to the mid-point of the marketing range, the potential dilution would represent approximately 1.9% of the Company's outstanding share capital, if the Conversion/Exchange Right was exercised for all the Bonds and the Company decided to deliver new Shares only upon exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right.

Available information

Neither the Offering, nor the admission of the Bonds to trading on Euronext AccessTM is subject to a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") or to the filing with the AMF of a document containing the information set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. No key information document required by the Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 November 2014, as amended (the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") has been or will be prepared.

Detailed information about Legrand, including its business, results, prospects and the risk factors to which Legrand is exposed are described in the Company's universal registration document (Document d'enregistrement universel) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, filed by the Company with the AMF on 9 April 2025 under No. D.25-0236 and the Company's quarterly revenues press release as at 31 March 2025, which are all available on the Company's website (https://www.legrandgroup.com).

____________________ 1 i.e. Legrand's share price on Euronext Paris, at close of trading on June 17, 2025

