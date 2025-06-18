Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
17.06.25 | 17:36
0,685 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6200,69009:20
0,6650,70509:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 07:58 Uhr
119 Leser
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE bond 2019/2027: Initial rating B from Fitch

DEMIRE bond 2019/2027: Initial rating B from Fitch

Langen, 18 June 2025.? Fitch Ratings has assigned DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 49 properties with a lettable area of around 594 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 1.0 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
