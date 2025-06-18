Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
18.06.2025
Augmentum Fintech plc - Capital Markets Day Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Capital Markets Day Update

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, announces further details of its Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts which will take place on 2 July 2025.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds will provide the keynote, sharing commentary on the role of fintech and venture within the UK Government's priorities.

This year's format will include two expert panels:

  • The Impact of AI on Wealth Management. Megan Caywood Cooper, Founder of Caywood and Madeleine Debney, Co-Founder of Otto will explore the impact of AI-driven investment services, moderated by Augmentum Investor Reginald de Wasseige.

  • London's evolving role as a destination for tech IPOs. A fireside chat with Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, in conversation with Augmentum Chairman William Reeve.

Confirmed speakers include representatives of the Portfolio Manager, and several Augmentum portfolio companies:

  • Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide
  • Jaidev Janardana, CEO, Zopa Bank
  • Christoph Rieche, Founder and CEO, iwoca
  • Derek Joyce, CEO, XYB
  • David King, Founder and CEO, Artificial
  • James Deal, CEO RetailBook

Timings:

  • 8.15am - 9am: Breakfast & registration
  • 9am - 12.30pm: Manager update, portfolio presentations & external panels
  • 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Lunch & networking

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc. No material new information will be discussed at the event.


Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Nigel Szembel (Analysts/IR)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

nigel@augmentum.vc

Quill PR

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

augmentum@quillpr.com

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

James Moat, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733


About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


