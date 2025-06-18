Augmentum Fintech plc - Capital Markets Day Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Capital Markets Day Update

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, announces further details of its Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts which will take place on 2 July 2025.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds will provide the keynote, sharing commentary on the role of fintech and venture within the UK Government's priorities.

This year's format will include two expert panels:

The Impact of AI on Wealth Management. Megan Caywood Cooper, Founder of Caywood and Madeleine Debney, Co-Founder of Otto will explore the impact of AI-driven investment services, moderated by Augmentum Investor Reginald de Wasseige.

London's evolving role as a destination for tech IPOs. A fireside chat with Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, in conversation with Augmentum Chairman William Reeve.

Confirmed speakers include representatives of the Portfolio Manager, and several Augmentum portfolio companies:

Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide

Jaidev Janardana, CEO, Zopa Bank

Christoph Rieche, Founder and CEO, iwoca

Derek Joyce, CEO, XYB

David King, Founder and CEO, Artificial

James Deal, CEO RetailBook

Timings:

8.15am - 9am: Breakfast & registration

9am - 12.30pm: Manager update, portfolio presentations & external panels

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Lunch & networking

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc . No material new information will be discussed at the event.



