Moonpig Group Plc - Increase to block listing

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Increase to Block listing

An application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for an additional block listing of 550,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

These shares are being reserved as an increase to an existing block listing and will be issued on exercise of options granted under the Group's pre-IPO Legacy Award plan, Savings-related Share Option Plan, Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The expected admission of the shares will be 8am on 19 June 2025.

As at 18 June 2025, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 330,691,045.

Name of contact and contact details for queries:

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

Tel: 020 30599621

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.