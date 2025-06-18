US residential solar is on a downturn and it may soon get worse. In a shock for the industry, the latest draft of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act excludes residential solar lease providers from the Investment Tax Credit. From pv magazine USA The US residential solar industry may now be on the brink of collapse. Facing macroeconomic challenges and shifting state and federal policies, an industry once defined by double-digit growth in installations is now experiencing steep declines - and the latest draft of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act makes conditions even worse. The latest draft of the bill ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...