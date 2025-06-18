INA Solar is building a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing line in central India, as part of a broader expansion that includes 4 GW of module capacity and aluminium frame production. It aims to begin construction by the first quarter of 2026 and start operations by mid-2027. From pv magazine India INA Solar has signed a letter of intent with China-based SC Exact Equipment for a 3 GW turnkey solar cell manufacturing line in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The company is developing a facility in Narmadapuram with planned capacity for 4 GW of solar modules, 3 GW of solar cells, and 54,000 metric tons of ...

