Nidec Corporation (TOKYO:6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the "Company") announced in its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 [IFRS]" released on April 24, 2025, that the scheduled submission date for the 52nd Annual Securities Report was June 18, 2025. The Company hereby informs you that this submission will be postponed as described below.

1. Securities reports covered

The 52nd Fiscal Year Securities Report (From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

2. Scheduled submission date for the financial results summary for the fiscal year ended March 2025

June 18, 2025 (Wednesday)

3. Reasons for changing the submission date

As previously announced on May 29, 2025, we have not yet received the audit report from the accounting auditor on our consolidated financial statements. The following is an outline of the progress to date:

The Company identified an issue concerning trade transactions at NIDEC FIR INTERNATIONAL S.R.L. (located in Italy, hereinafter "FIR"), one of the consolidated subsidiaries of the Company under Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors Business Unit of Appliance and Automotive Division. The Company has engaged a third-party expert, experienced in international trade and customs law, to investigate. The Company has recognized potentially erroneous declarations of country of origin for certain motors manufactured by FIR, which may have resulted in unpaid import tariffs. Based on the status report on the investigation received, the Company is proceeding with further internal investigation and consideration of this matter, in collaboration with the third-party expert.

As a result, the Company has determined that, in relation to the impact on our consolidated financial statements, further audit by the accounting auditor will be required based on the results of the above investigation. The above internal investigations and examination of the impact on the consolidated financial statements and internal controls are ongoing, and the investigations required for the accounting auditor to complete the audit procedure have not been finalized. Consequently, the Company has determined that it will be difficult to issue the audited consolidated financial statements by June 18, 2025, and therefore has decided to postpone the submission of the securities report that was scheduled to be submitted on the same day.

The new submission date will be announced promptly, taking the progress into consideration.

[Reference]

Company outline of NIDEC FIR INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.

Address of headquarters: Via Roma, 19, 26041-Casalmaggiore (CR), Italy

Business unit: Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors Business Unit of Appliance and Automotive Division

Main products: Motors and actuators for industrial (construction and renewable energy), commercial (leisure and commercial refrigerators/freezers) and appliance (washing machines and dryers) use (AC, geared and brushless DC motors) and motor-related products (motor components and drive)

Sales: 13,873 million yen (fiscal 2024) (Unaudited)

