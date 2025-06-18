Almost half (48%) of doctors surveyed would accept lower pay in exchange for a better work-life balance

Over a quarter (27%) have experienced burnout, with work considered the primary cause

Around 2 out of 3 doctors (67%) said poor mental health was straining their personal relationships

New research from Medscape UK into doctors' mental and physical well-being, and their lives outside work, highlights growing concerns around the welfare of doctors.

The Medscape UK Wellness and Life Outside of Work Report 2025, released today, found a concerning 14% of doctors reported feeling burned out and depressed. Those under 45 were more likely to report feeling both.

Three out of four doctors polled attributed the cause of these mental health problems to their professional life.

Some 14% of all respondents admitted to using alcohol as a coping strategy, and 10% mentioned using prescription drugs.

Almost half (48%) of doctors said they would consider exchanging some of their pay for a better work-life balance.

Most doctors said they valued mental health, with just over half (53%) actively prioritising it. General Practitioners were more likely to do so than hospital specialists.

"These findings highlight how common mental health challenges are among doctors and we know that long hours and heavy workloads are major contributing factors," said Peter Russell, Managing editor, Medscape UK. "No one should have to accept burnout as part of their job, especially not in healthcare, where the consequences can go beyond the individual doctor and affect patients and the wider healthcare system."

Outside of work, two-thirds of doctors said they are happy with their life. Many cited hobbies such as reading, gardening, music, cooking, and sport as important for their mental well-being. However, 53% said a lack of time was the biggest challenge in maintaining close friendships outside of work.

Holidays are seen as important to happiness and good mental health by 54% of doctors. Despite this, younger doctors tend to take the least time off. Among those under 45, 28% reported taking only one to two weeks of annual leave a year, and 13% took less than one week.

"Doctors face considerable stress and emotional demands in their profession. These findings suggest that while doctors are aware of the importance of good mental health, they can sometimes fail to prioritise their own wellbeing. Protecting and maintaining the mental and emotional well-being of doctors should be a top priority it's crucial for both doctors and the patients they serve."

The Medscape UK Wellness and Life Outside of Work Report 2025 is available here:

https://www.medscape.com/2025-uk-wellness-report

