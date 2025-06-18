New data connector integrates EcoVadis' ESG risk intelligence into Ivalua's supplier management platform, enabling procurement teams to make faster, smarter, and more sustainable decisions

EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, and Ivalua, a global leader in spend and supplier management, extend their partnership with the availability of a new integration that brings EcoVadis IQ Plus directly into Ivalua's Risk Center, expanding on the existing integration of EcoVadis Ratings into the Ivalua platform and deepening the collaboration between the two companies.

Today's global supply chains place procurement teams under heightened pressure. They must navigate rising risk management costs, greater market volatility, geopolitical tensions, climate change and resource scarcity, all while facing increasing stakeholder expectations and regulatory demands. These challenges are reshaping the supplier risk management environment which is now defined by:

Increasing process complexities

A growing number of risks to manage (ESG, operational etc.)

A proliferating network of third parties, whose risks must also be managed

Expanding regulatory requirements

The integration helps address these challenges for procurement teams by embedding risk signals and sustainability intelligence from EcoVadis IQ Plus into Ivalua's platform, across any workflow, so users can visualize potential risk hotspots before engaging with suppliers. By leveraging predictive analytics and global risk indicators, this seamless connection equips decision-makers with data-driven insights at the earliest stages of the sourcing and supplier management process.

"Our partnership with Ivalua is grounded in a shared commitment to embed sustainability into procurement at scale to help organizations meet growing regulatory, investor, and customer expectations," said EcoVadis' cofounder and co-CEO Pierre-François Thaler. "Through this new data integration, we are empowering procurement and supply chain teams to proactively identify sustainability and ESG-related risks across their supplier base, faster and more effectively than ever before."

"By combining EcoVadis IQ Plus and Ivalua's market-leading capabilities, we enable organizations to address today's challenges and future-proof for tomorrow in a more efficient and cost-effective way," said Franck Lheureux, CEO at Ivalua. "It's more than just displaying scores. With Ivalua, organisations can leverage EcoVadis insights wherever they want, across any processes to make better and faster decisions to proactively manage risks and drive sustainable practices."

The new integration will allow organizations to assess third parties' ESG maturity earlier, more quickly, and across a broader range of suppliers. With these insights, organizations can enhance their supply chain risk mapping capabilities to more efficiently and effectively assess and mitigate risk through key capabilities including:

Risk mapping across the entire supplier base

Faster qualification and screening of new suppliers

Continuous monitoring of sustainability-related risks

Improved decision-making for supplier selection and risk mitigation

The EcoVadis IQ Plus integration is now available to all Ivalua customers globally. Interested in learning more about how your organization can collaborate with EcoVadis and Ivalua?

Visit the Ivalua website or contact EcoVadis here.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

ABOUT IVALUA

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

