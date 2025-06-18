CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Achieves Certified Implementation Partner Status with Five9

Strengthening the alliance to deliver seamless, enterprise-grade advanced contact center implementation services

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, LONDON, June 18, 2025, a leading provider of intelligent cloud contact center solutions. This certification marks a significant milestone in the strategic relationship between the two companies, enabling deeper collaboration and enhanced support for businesses seeking a robust, scalable, and integrated contact center experience.

The Five9 Certified Implementation Partner designation is awarded to select organizations that demonstrate exceptional expertise in deploying and optimizing Five9's cloud contact center platform. As a Certified Partner, CallTower is now fully equipped to deliver advanced implementation services, customized integrations, and strategic guidance to help organizations maximize the utilization of Five9 within their digital communication ecosystem.

"Achieving Five9 Certified Implementation Partner status represents a meaningful advancement in our ability to support enterprise contact center transformation," said Doug Larsen, Senior Vice President of Product & Software Development at CallTower. "This partnership enables us to work more closely with Five9 to deliver highly customized, end-to-end solutions that drive performance, reliability, and efficiency for our customers."

As a longtime provider of Five9 through its CCaaS portfolio, CallTower has demonstrated a strong track record of delivering innovative contact center deployments to organizations across industries. With this certification, CallTower is now positioned to provide even greater value through tighter integration, faster implementation timelines, and ongoing optimization services.

"For many years, Five9 has been proud to call CallTower a trusted partner. This certification is a testament to the strength and maturity of our collaboration and our shared dedication to helping customers deliver elevated, world-class customer experiences, said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP Global Partner Organization & International Sales."Together, we're empowering organizations to raise the bar for CX, and we're excited for what the future holds for this incredible partnership."

This certification highlights CallTower's commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions while expanding its robust suite of UCaaS and CCaaS offerings. Customers can now benefit from a fully aligned partnership that combines CallTower's technical depth and Five9's AI-powered contact center innovation.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI-redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America's trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience.

