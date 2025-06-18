Westwell Unveils E-Truck S2 and Q-Truck at TOC Europe 2025

New electric and autonomous heavy-duty models deliver enhanced performance, comfort, and scalability-advancing Westwell's vision for intelligent, sustainable freight operations.



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwell returned to TOC Europe, held this year from June 17-19, where the truck maker debuted its next-generation E-Truck S2 and flagship autonomous Q-Truck, alongside its full-stack intelligent logistics solutions under the theme "AI YOUR LOGISTICS."

The E-Truck S2 is a fully electric, upgradeable, autonomous-capable heavy-duty vehicle, developed entirely in-house by Westwell.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the E-Truck S1-already in service at global hubs including Thailand's Laem Chabang Port, Peru's Chancay Port, and Pakistan's Karachi Port (SAPT)-the S2 addresses legacy pain points like vibration, noise, and emissions. Driver-centric features include an air-ride seat and a high-output overhead air conditioner, while a transmission-free design and centralized lubrication system cut down on maintenance complexity and cost.

E-Truck S2 Delivers A New Level of Innovation and Performance:

The advanced AI-VCU (Vehicle Control Unit) uses multi-modal AI algorithms to actively optimize performance, energy efficiency, and component longevity in real time-adapting to operating conditions, driving behavior, and system status to make the vehicle smarter with every mile.

A wheel-side reduction axle paired with air suspension and a V-type thrust rod helps absorb impact from container loads and improves roll stability by 25%. A dual-action hydraulic lift system powered by PTO streamlines loading cycles for faster turnaround.

The cab, measuring 1540×1550×1750mm, is designed for maximum space and ergonomic comfort.

Outfitted with high-capacity 282kWh and 310kWh LFP battery options, the truck delivers over 16 hours of runtime on a single charge.

The E-Truck S2 runs on Westwell's next-gen steer-by-wire chassis (2.0), which also powers the Qomolo autonomous platform-enabling a smooth path to driverless operation and future-ready scalability.

Ainergy Strategy in Motion: Global-Scale Smart Logistics, Fully Integrated

In alignment with Westwell's Ainergy Strategy-blending AI and energy innovation-the company introduced ReeWell, its all-scenario dispatch and coordination platform. ReeWell offers a fully integrated solution to help logistics operators evolve from siloed automation to a unified intelligent ecosystem.

Also on display was the field-tested Q-Truck, a returning highlight of Westwell's TOC lineup. Built around a proprietary multi-task, multi-view perception engine with fused front sensing, Bird's Eye View (BEV), and Transformer-based decisioning, the Q-Truck delivers unmatched situational awareness and autonomous precision.

Already deployed in full commercial use across several global ports, the Q-Truck is redefining what's possible in autonomous logistics. At the Port of Felixstowe in the UK, the first Q-Truck fleet now powers round-the-clock unmanned operations, fully integrated into the port's daily workflows. Meanwhile, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal has scaled up with 12 additional Q-Trucks this year-advancing the site's end-to-end autonomous operations. These projects are now global benchmarks in autonomous port logistics, proving both efficiency gains and operational repeatability at scale.

Speaking at the event, Westwell President Zhang Rong stated, "The future of logistics is smart, sustainable, and collaborative. AI is rearchitecting logistics infrastructure, and environmental responsibility is no longer optional. Across seaports, airports, and freight networks, we're seeing the rise of self-optimizing, sustainable systems that are reshaping the global supply chain."

