Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMG LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.7913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41961645 CODE: COMG LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMG LN LEI Code: 549300DEYLM1L28JSJ61 Sequence No.: 393167 EQS News ID: 2157092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

