Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.7563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59716419 CODE: U127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 393182 EQS News ID: 2157122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 18, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)