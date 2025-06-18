Anzeige
Bioz, Inc.: Shepherd Specialty Papers Integrates Bioz Badges to Showcase Publications Front-and-Center, Delivering Filterable, Shareable Scientific Evidence and Driving Deeper Customer Engagement

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., an AI technology company transforming how scientists discover and evaluate research products, is excited to announce its newest collaboration with Shepherd Specialty Papers (SSP), a trusted provider of specialty absorbent papers for laboratory and industrial applications. By integrating Bioz Badges across its product detail webpages, SSP is giving its website visitors immediate access to real-world, peer-reviewed publication data, creating a more credible and informative digital shopping experience.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge
Bioz Prime Badge on Shepherd Specialty Papers' Website

SSP is leveraging Bioz Prime Badges, Bioz's most popular solution, to display actual scientific articles in which their products are cited. These badges allow researchers to explore how SSP's products have been used in published research, helping to validate the importance of not just purchasing decisions but being an educational and trustworthy source. The badges include filtering and sorting functionality that allow users to easily navigate the publication data, while also enhancing engagement with full-text articles and extending the time spent on SSP's product webpages.

"Researchers are genuinely excited to see their own publications featured on our website, it's been a great way to create connections and build trust," said Sarah Tobey, Marketing Manager at Shepherd Specialty Papers. "From our side, the Bioz Badges are easy to use and extremely effective. The ability to quickly share a direct badge link with customers during discussions has made our sales and support process even more impactful."

The Bioz integration also provides internal benefits for the SSP team, who frequently reference the badge content and insights to highlight product usage in the scientific community. This aligns with SSP's commitment to supporting researchers with both quality products and credible resources.

"SSP is a great example of how suppliers can use publication content to enrich their digital presence and foster stronger connections with the research community," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "By integrating Bioz Badges, SSP is elevating its website experience while giving scientists what they value most: proof and trust."

This partnership underscores the growing impact of publication-based marketing in the scientific industry, and how companies like SSP are leveraging Bioz to bridge the gap between product marketing and scientific validation.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Shepherd Specialty Papers

SSP is a leading manufacturer of specialty biomedical research rodent bedding used in laboratory and pharmaceutical facilities. Known for their reliability and precision, SSP's products are used worldwide in high-performance research and quality assurance applications.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Shepherd Specialty Papers

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/shepherd-specialty-papers-integrates-bioz-badges-to-showcase-publicat-1040731

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
