Le Bourget, Paris--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Edmonton Airports announced today at the Paris Air Show that it has joined the H2CanFly/H2CanadaEnvol consortium as a strategic and full ecosystem partner to advance hydrogen and sustainable aviation technologies.

Edmonton Airports manages Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Canada's largest airport by land size and home to the country's first airport-based hydrogen hub. By joining H2CanFly's pioneering research and development coalition, YEG is taking a significant step in further supporting Canada's decarbonization journey and achieving net-zero emissions in aviation.

YEG is situated in one of the largest hydrogen production regions in the world, Edmonton, Alberta. This region produces 60 per cent of Canada's hydrogen and is a rapidly emerging hydrogen hub. YEG is developing and expanding its airport-based hydrogen hub, which provides a unique ecosystem for the practical demonstration and deployment of hydrogen technologies. By aligning with H2CanFly and its network of innovators, the airport will contribute its technical expertise, resources and assets to facilitate the future use of hydrogen-powered aircraft and support infrastructure development.

H2CanFly is a multi-phase, collaborative, pan-Canadian initiative with the mandate of accelerating hydrogen and electrification technologies and commercialization, airport infrastructure and essential certification pathways. By enabling access to aircraft platforms, ground testing facilities, infrastructure and collaborative project funding, this consortium aims to deliver practical aviation benefits and reduce emissions, supporting Canada's net-zero goals.

"We support H2CanFly's mission and share in its ambition to accelerate sustainable aviation and clean energy innovation. Joining this pivotal national consortium alongside forward-thinking leaders reflects our strong belief in the transformative potential of hydrogen in the aerospace sector and beyond. We look forward to contributing bold ideas, advancing real-world innovation and driving meaningful change to support a cleaner, more resilient aviation ecosystem."

- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

"We are thrilled to welcome Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to our national initiative. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable in advancing our collective mission to develop innovative, scalable solutions for sustainable industries. YEG's involvement will further strengthen H2CanFly's collaborative efforts with key infrastructure development, groundbreaking research and real-world applications that drive environmental and economic impact. Together, we will strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in sustainable aviation solutions."

- Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, H2CanFly

With more than 50 partners from the aerospace sector, academia and government, H2CanFly is leading a unified strategy to drive infrastructure development, research and training to accelerate Canada's clean energy and hydrogen aviation future. Key efforts include exploring opportunities to develop infrastructure, such as on-site facilities, for future hydrogen-powered aircraft, and working with post-secondary institutions to advance research and workforce development.

YEG will serve on H2CanFly's board of directors, strengthening efforts through collaboration with its current prominent industry partners, including Airbus, CAE, the National Research Council, Redrock Power Systems, Tronosjet and Unither Bioelectronics.

YEG is one of the founding members of the Government of Canada's Net-Zero Challenge, committing to transition operations to net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

About H2CanFly / H2CanadaEnvol

H2CanFly / H2CanadaEnVol is a not-for-profit pan-Canadian consortium bringing together key stakeholders from industry, academia and government to define and execute a comprehensive strategy on clean energy technology development to achieve critical environmental and economic objectives for Canada. To learn more about H2CanFly and how we are building a sustainable, safe and robust air transportation system that benefits all Canadians, visit: www.h2canfly.com.

About Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.3 billion and supporting over 23,500 jobs.

YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements towards net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion. For more information, visit: www.flyeia.com

