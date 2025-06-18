

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Chat Tiddy, an innovative brand in the AI spoken language education sector from China, was recently invited to attend the 2025 University of Cambridge CHIA Annual Conference, which concluded at Frankopan Hall. Chat Tiddy engaged in in-depth discussions with academics on the technological advancements and social impact of AI in language learning.





The morning session, themed "Towards AI that works for everyone," commenced with opening remarks from Cambridge's Professor John Aston, followed by a keynote from Professor Milind Tambe on the application of foundation models in resource optimisation. The afternoon agenda shifted to "What's next for AI research and education," featuring a presentation by Professor Hatice Gunes on the innovative use of social robotics in children's mental health assessment. The conference concluded with a session on "AI for the planet's future," exploring the role of AI technology in achieving sustainable development goals.



During the conference, many attendees explored the Chat Tiddy app and gave it enthusiastic feedback. The innovative language learning app stood out for its integration of generative AI model, structured level-based curriculum, gamified design, and companion-style learning experience.



Alan, a leading expert in AI applications, shared his thoughts: "What impressed me most about Chat Tiddy is its unique gamified interaction. The virtual character Tiddy guides users through their learning journey, creating a professional and engaging environment while incorporating elements of Chinese culture. Its learner-centred approach-combining effectiveness with personalisation-resonates strongly with the interactive teaching models widely championed in Western education."



Chat Tiddy transforms English learning with generative AI, automatic speech recognition, and ultra-realistic voice synthesis. Its multi-modal technology enables real-time assessment of children's spoken English, automatically matching them with the right course level and conversation difficulty. With just 10-15 minutes of daily, bite-sized practice, the app supports learners from their first words through to fluency-making language learning both effective and enjoyable.



Looking ahead, Chat Tiddy will continue to enhance its companion-based learning model by incorporating technologies such as affective computing and multi-modal interaction. The goal is to broaden its application across more learning scenarios, empowering children to master English confidently and naturally with the help of AI.





