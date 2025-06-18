Spain's Minister for the Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, has presented an official report on the April 28 blackout. She also announced 11 measures to strengthen grid stability and prevent future incidents. From pv magazine Spain Sara Aagesen, Spain's ecological transition minister, has presented a report on the April?28 electricity crisis, identifying a multifactorial origin. She said three main factors pushed the system past a "point of no return": insufficient voltage control capacity, fluctuations due to system constraints, and generation disconnections she described as "apparently improper. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...