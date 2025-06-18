Australian researchers have developed a new dry electrode fabrication strategy for aqueous zinc-iodine batteries. They say it delivers cathodes with more than double the performance of iodine and lithium-ion batteries. From pv magazine Australia University of Adelaide scientists have developed a new dry electrode preparation technique that has been found to boost energy density, reduce battery degradation and improve overall stability of aqueous zinc-iodine batteries. Aqueous zinc-iodine batteries are considered safer, more sustainable, and more affordable than lithium-ion systems, but they still ...

